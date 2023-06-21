10 Great Next James Bond Actors Who Haven’t Been Mentioned Yet

There are at least ten great next James Bond actors who have yet to enter the conversation to star in the next Link 26. Many popular candidates for the coveted role of Agent 007 have been the subject of much rumor and discussion since it was revealed that 2021 no time to die would be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as an iconic character. Some of the top contenders for the massive role include Aaron Taylor Johnson, Henry Cavill, James Norton, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Rege-Jean Page.





Several actors who previously considered being the next James Bond either turned down the opportunity or publicly stated they weren’t interested. Once rumored to be one of the top candidates for 007, Idris Elba recently announced that he was nowhere near landing the role. Taron Egerton and Dev Patel have also spoken out against speculation that they each make a great tie-in. Both said they didn’t think they would be a good fit. With no clear indication as to whether 007’s approach will change after Craig’s big time, here are ten candidates who weren’t mentioned but would make a great Bond.

ten Tom Felton

Tom Felton would make a fantastic 007 primarily due to the massive fan base he has amassed through his involvement in the Harry Potter franchise. Felton possesses a Bond-appropriate look reminiscent of a young Jude Law, who was previously up for the role before Craig landed the role in the early 2000s. Felton is a talented and experienced actor aside from his inseparable performance as as Draco Malfoy, recently appearing in numerous episodes of the flash on the CW as well as the sci-fi horror series Origin.

9 John David Washington

John David Washington starred in Christopher Nolan’s time-consuming action thriller Principle, which certainly prepared the actor to take on bigger roles like Bond. Washington certainly has the physique for the role, having played professional football as part of the St. Louis Rams practice squad before his acting career took off. Washington has the skills and potential to become a phenomenal action star, especially under the guidance of his father Denzel. Nolan clearly saw something in Washington by making him one of the few protagonists in his remarkable filmography.

8 Kit Harington

Kit Harington is another strong choice for the role of 007. He is a world famous British actor who has the charm and ability to pull off a convincing Bond. Harington is known to most as the stoic and brave Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones, a life-changing part that hasn’t escaped Harington since the HBO series ended in 2019. Taking on the role of Bond would help revitalize his career for decades to come. Harington has a particular ancestral connection to the possible origins of the James Bond character. His grandfather John was a British intelligence spy during World War II who had known Bond creator Ian Fleming.

7 Peter Pascal

Pedro Pascal has starred or appeared in some of the most influential TV shows and movies of the 21st century, including Game Of Thrones, Narcos, The MandalorianAnd The last of us. The beloved actor would have no problem taking on the role of Bond, especially with his many supportive fans around the world. Pascal possesses the cool and resourceful qualities at the heart of the 007 character. If anyone were to break the mold of the traditional British origin of the Bond character, Pascal would be the easy choice.

6 Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgård is an incredibly versatile actor, playing both billionaire tech guru on HBO Succession and a brutal warrior in The man from the north in the same year. Skarsgård has the chiseled face and body that Craig’s 007 helped instill in the character, as well as a slightly rugged but polished look that would make him a strong Bond competitor. At 46, his age could work against him if Amazon, owner of MGM and Bond’s intellectual property, decided it wanted to revamp the franchise with a fresh-faced 30-something like 007.

5 Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal wouldn’t have Skarsgård’s age problem if he were to be considered for Bond, being only 27. The young actor quickly gained notoriety as one of Hollywood’s finest under 30, not least for his stellar performances on the acclaimed series. normal people and the Oscar-nominated film After Sun. While Mescal is best known for his introspective, thoughtful characters who exhibit a softer side than other Bond contestants, the actor possesses the stoic allure and traditional 007 characteristics and has at least one Ana de Armas endorsement. .

4 Nicolas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult also has age on his side in the James Bond race, being just 33. Hoult has worked in a major franchise before, starring as Hank and Beast in the 2010s. x-men movies. He also starred in other large-scale action blockbusters such as Mad Max: Fury Road And Jack the giant slayer. Hoult’s career has demonstrated an impressive range as an actor which makes him suited to the physical, emotional and mental demands of the role of Bond. Hoult also has his British heritage as a selling point if Amazon continues on the traditional 007 casting approach.

3 Miles Teller

Miles Teller is an accomplished actor who has starred in comedies, romantic dramas and action movies such as the 2022 box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. Teller certainly has all the charisma to pull off a compelling Bond as well as the acting chops to back it up. Fans of his performance in the Divergent movies and The Fantastic Four reboot would love to see Teller take on another adrenaline-pumping role. Top Gun 2 proved that Teller shines in action movies, which would make him a great choice as the eighth James Bond.

2 Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan has become the new face of three distinct action movie franchises, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryanby Marvel Black Panther movies, and movies inspired by Rocky Creed trilogy. Jordan is as big a Hollywood name as it gets and can be considered one of the few true millennial movie stars. His physique, charm, acting ability, popularity, and experience with multiple franchises make him one of the top candidates for 007. Not much has been said about Jordan other than Billie Eilish’s sole endorsement.

1 Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is the absolute best candidate for Bond that has yet to be discussed. Pattinson has proven himself to be quite a determined actor since his Dusk And Harry Potter days, essentially rewriting his career with gritty performances in films such as Good time And Lighthouse. Pattinson also became the last Bruce Wayne in The Batman which showed the actor’s ability to excel in major action franchises. Pattinson has expressed a personal interest in playing the role and has the backing of legendary director Danny Boyle. He is the best candidate to be the new 007 in Link 26 we don’t talk about it enough.