Does AI in Hollywood inspire the imagination or threaten writers? | FordHarrison

Nearly 2 months later, the writers’ strike in Hollywood shows no signs of ending soon. Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are seeking assurances that studios won’t use artificial intelligence (AI) to write or rewrite scripts, among other proposals.

To date, studios and networks represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have rejected WGA proposals on the matter. You could say that writers are victims of their own imagination.

Honestly, since at least 1979, when “V’ger” met Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise, Hollywood has been helping the AI ​​find ways to live in harmony with its human creators, knock them down when it can’t. not and to find a meaning to its existence.

I don’t mean to get dystopian with you, but if a rookie chatbot was looking for a way to supplant their human competition, Hollywood has provided plenty of how-to videos.

Cue the dark music of the scorched sky.

Creative differences: new opportunities or cause for alarm?

But the issue of machines in the workplace is not new. Manufacturers have automated parts of their production lines so fewer workers are needed in their facilities. Online retailers have started using drones for deliveries, eliminating the need for human delivery drivers.

Logistics providers are increasingly using robots for order picking and other warehouse functions. All of this, while certainly requiring less human intervention, still requires personnel for tasks such as maintenance and quality control.

But the functions for which we have used machines so far are, for the most part, somewhat suitable for automation. It’s an interesting question whether machines will ever write a movie or TV script (or develop an ad campaign or craft a legal argument) in a way that’s indistinguishable from human-written content.

Philosophical issues aside, AI can be a valuable tool that improves time management and productivity. AI can also help employers effectively monitor performance and other metrics. But when using AI in the workplace, employers should keep in mind that as a relatively new and rapidly developing technology, careful consideration of how the technology will – and will not – be used is justified.

The question of AI becomes Hollywood

First, as the writers’ strike suggests, negotiations over the use of AI could become more common at the collective bargaining table. As one commenter pointed out, ChatGPT was released in November 2022 and GPT-4 in March 2023, so when the WGA and AMPTP were preparing for the upcoming negotiations last fall, the AI ​​wasn’t even not on the radar.

As AI becomes more sophisticated and capable of performing complex tasks, unions will no doubt insist that employers negotiate about the impacts of technology on jobs in the bargaining unit. Writers are laying the groundwork, but there’s no doubt that employers across a variety of industries will be looking at the role AI will play.

Additionally, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently released guidance regarding AI in the workplace. AI is already being used for a number of HR processes, including hiring, performance tracking, and determining pay rates.

The EEOC’s technical assistance document, “Select Issues: Assessing Impact in Software, Algorithms, and Artificial Intelligence Used in Employment Selection Procedures Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964”, makes it clear that the automated processes used for hiring, monitoring performance, selecting employees for promotion, or determining compensation must comply with Title VII. The document also clarifies that the employer is ultimately responsible if the use of an algorithm or program results in a disparate impact on a particular protected class, even if a third party provides and programs the technology.

Why Should Employers Pay Attention?

Employers may also experience issues when employees use tools such as ChatGPT in performing their jobs. By using technology to develop work products, inexperienced employees may inadvertently divulge their employer’s trade secrets or other confidential information. Or they may expose the employer to liability for misuse of the intellectual property of others.

Many employers already have policies and processes in place that, with a few updates, will help avoid issues that can arise with the use of AI for HR and other business purposes. For example, in light of new EEOC guidance, employers should carefully consider AI vendors that provide the technology used to make employment-related decisions.

Asking questions about the testing methods used to evaluate the software’s selection methods will help ensure that the software does not adversely impact persons in a class protected by Title VII or other privacy laws. employment equality. Employers may also need to review their acceptable use of technology policies and policies to protect trade secrets and other proprietary information and update them to include provisions regarding the use of AI tools.

In the meantime, we will patiently wait for the next season of Mrs Davis.