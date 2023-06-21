Rick Astley and Blossoms to reunite for Smiths tribute at Glastonbury | Entertainment
Rick Astley and Blossoms are to meet at Glastonbury to pay their respects to the Smiths.
The ’80s pop legend – who just announced his ninth studio album, ‘Are We There Yet?’ – and the indie rock band have performed covers of the band’s iconic Manchester hits at shows in 2021, and according to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, they are set to do just that on the Woodsies stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday (24.06. 23).
The Pretenders were also confirmed as a last minute addition to the Park Stage that day.
Lead singer Chrissie Hynde said of the world famous festival: It’s been there for most of our lives.
“There has never been a festival like this.
Pulp and Hozier would also play secret sets on the Woodsies Stage, formerly the John Peel Stage.
The Britpop legends are due to take the stage at 6.00pm on Saturday (24.06.23), while the ‘Take Me To Church’ hitmaker’s set will take place from 7.30pm on Friday (23.06.23).
A source told the newspaper earlier this week: Every year Glastonbury likes to keep fans on their toes and this year is no different.
Pulp and Hozier signed up to play the festival a long time ago, but the bosses decided to keep their names a secret.
“Neither of them has played on the farm for a while, so their sets will no doubt be very special.
The Foo Fighters are also said to be performing as The Churnups after the name of the mysterious band appeared on stage schedules.
Glastonbury takes place June 21-25 in Somerset, South West England.
The Arctic Monkeys headline on Friday (23.06.23), Guns N’ Roses headline on Saturday (24.06.23) and Sir Elton John closes the festival on Sunday (25.06.23).
Cat Stevens/Yusef plays the Sunday afternoon tea time slot reserved for music legends.
