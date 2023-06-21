True Blue Bollywood | Silicon Valley Metro

This Thursday, Aki Kumar brings his distinct blues flavor to the SoFa Block Party in downtown San Jose. Kumars’ music is a unique blend of Bollywood style vocals with bluesy instrumentation and rhythm. It’s also only Aki Kumar.

The music created by Kumar stems from 20 years of investment in traditional blues and nearly 20 years of growth in India, he said. It’s a unique thing that comes out of my cultural history.

Kumar’s innovative Bollywood blues style has won him great acclaim in the Bay Area. Like all musicians, Kumar has struggled during the pandemic, although he looks set to bounce back quickly. His latest album, 2020s Dilruba, was released in the early months of the pandemic, which delayed its reach. But this week he has a concert booked almost every day, including the Block Party.

Kumar says he has always loved the blues. Something about her rhythmic richness and soulful expression spoke to him in a way he struggles to describe. The importance of gender as a mode of storytelling and expression in the black community in the United States also had an impact on him.

As I became more invested in it, the nature of blues rhythm and blues as an art form and what it meant to African American culture over the centuries, it started to attract me as well, he said.

Kumar first moved from Mumbai to attend San Jose State University. Once here, he began hitting blues clubs and immersing himself in the Bay Area’s vibrant blues scene. One of her most memorable experiences was watching a performance by Mark Hummel, a renowned figure in the West Coast blues scene, at the Ivy Room. The raw, traditional sound of the blues captivated him.

Although Kumar had always been drawn to music, it wasn’t until he was in San Jose working for Adobe that he started to seriously think about his musicality.

I never had the time or the resources to do it until I was in my twenties and had a job that could pay for music lessons, he says.

The moment when Bollywood met the blues in its own music, he says, was the kind every artist hopes for when something you haven’t consciously worked on, but eventually clicks unconsciously.

It literally happened in the shower, Kumar says (an Archimedes-style Eureka moment.)

With the release of his first blues album in 2014, Do not hold yourself back, he decided to include a Bollywood-style track, the last song on the album. He was curious to see if more traditional blues fans would be willing to experiment.

I have only had positive comments, he says.

Since then he has released a total of five studio albums with another currently in the works. This will include lyrics in the Marathi language mainly spoken in the state of Maharashtra as well as verses in Hindi and English.

Part of his impetus toward this kind of multicultural musical expression, he says, was seeing the rise of Trumpism in the mid-2010s.

I decided that I was just going to represent, just go out and represent my cultural identity, says Kumar. It is also the engine of Bollywood.

Although an unlikely combination, blues and Bollywood music share certain musical aspects. Bollywood itself is already a fusion.

Often in Bollywood, you’ll find Indian melodies based on Indian scales, but with a rock n roll beat, Kumar explains. There is also the microtonality of Indian music and the melodies found in the blues.

Microtonality refers to tonal intervals smaller than the usual western scale of twelve notes per octave. As Kumar points out, what is [considered] a note is also very cultural. While microtonality is characteristic of musical traditions across Asia and Africa, there’s a lot of it in blues folk singing too, Kumar explains. And I love that.

For his Thursday performance, Kumar says the hell is playing whatever the audience asks for. From a Muddy Waters cover to the original Hindi Bollywood blues and even reggae, Kumar assures us that we can expect a lot of different things at the block party.

Aki Kumar

Block party at the couch

Thu, 5:30 p.m., free

Sofa neighborhood, San Jose

PQ: I decided that I was just going to represent, go out and represent my cultural identity.