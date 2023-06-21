Who is the actor in Layers Of Fear 2?

The second main story of Layers of Fear (2023) is the complete plot of Layers Of Fear 2. Players take on the role of the actor, a bright but troubled star of stage and screen. Shooting a movie aboard a cruise ship under the watchful eye of a mysterious (and possibly inhuman) director, the actor delves into the past to build a character for the role.







Like its predecessor, Layers Of Fear 2 forces you to piece together the story bit by bit, and you might not find everything the first time around. We’ve rounded up the full story below!

Layers Of Fear 2 includes themes of abuse and neglect, which are reflected in this article.

Spoilers ahead.

Lily and James

Lily and James Burns were born in England at the turn of the 20th century. Their father, who had been a corporal in the British Army and had lost an eye while serving, was a drunkard and gambler who worked as a projectionist at the local cinema. Their mother died from complications of childbirth when James was born after a difficult pregnancy, and Corporal Burns resented his son for it.

Lily, a brave and outspoken girl, took on the role of her brother’s protector. James, on the other hand, was quiet and shy, but Lily saw he had an inner strength that he needed to be guided. Lily did her best to defend James and deflect their father’s harsh words.

The children often did sneak into the movie theater and watching movies from the balcony, which was closed to the public due to its unhealthy structure. Their favorite movies were pirate adventuresbut they always had to leave before the end so that they could get back before their father and prevent him from finding out where they had gone.

Largely left to their own devices, Lily and James would be pretend to be pirates themselves, using their imaginations to make their lives a little brighter. At some point during this period, James was interviewed on a park bench by a journalist testing his new audio cylinder recorder, making him one of the first people to have his voice preserved in this way.

The game seems to have a bit of historical inaccuracy with its dates, as it suggests that Corporal Burns was wounded in World War I. However, a newspaper article you can find aboard the Odyssey, which references the inauguration of Woodrow Wilson, places his voyage in the spring of 1913, a year before this conflict even began.

Stowaways

The owner of the movie theater where Corporal Burns worked refused to follow local safety orders, despite multiple failed inspections; as a result, the building caught fire (the first film was extremely flammable due to the nitrate compounds used to make it). Lily and James’ father was killed in the fire, leaving the two orphans. Seeking to leave their hometown and seek a new life elsewhere, the two stowed aboard RMS Odysseya state-of-the-art cruise liner bound for the United States.

Under Lily’s guidance, the children were initially able to avoid being caught by the ship’s crew, Steal rations from the kitchen to survive. The crew noticed the missing food, but it was weeks before they even spotted the children. Once they were seen, however, the matter was taken to the captain, who demanded that the stowaways be apprehended.

The Odyssey was locked while the crew searched the lower decks, but Lily and James were able to evade capture. A passenger, a rich elderly woman, decided to take matters into her own hands, defying the crew’s order to stay in her cabin and descending into the depths of the ship herself. She cornered the kids, and when the coaxing didn’t work, she tried to physically restrain them.

Lily panicked and fought back, while James was paralyzed with fear. Completely out of control, Lily stabbed the woman several times, even after she was already dead. When she recovered, Lily slammed James, berating him for not doing anything to help her. James flees, terrified after witnessing his sister’s violent reaction.

sinking

While separated from Lily, James freed a rat from a trap, unwittingly releasing a malevolent entity called Rat Queen. Feeding on the creative power of artists, the Rat Queen usually made pacts with them that granted her strength at the expense of humans. However, perhaps due to ancient markets or the laws of her species, the Rat Queen swore to serve James for his kindness.

At the same time, disaster was brewing. A fire broke out in the Odyssey’s engine room; the crew could not contain it, causing the main boiler to explode, breaking the shell. The ship began to sink when the order was given to evacuate to the lifeboats.

Guided by the Rat Queen, James was able to find Lily, and the two headed to the upper decks to escape the sinking ship. However, a piece of the collapsing ship separated them again, with no way for the two to regroup.

The actor

One of the brothers died in shipwreck; the other reached a lifeboat and eventually landed in America. The surviving brother developed a personality distinct from the identity of the other, in their minds allowing the two to live. They grew up to be a famous actor of stage and screenalthough the tabloids noted that they seemed to argue when they thought no one was around.

After more than a dozen successful rolesthe actor was cast in a film that was to be shot at sea, aboard a replica of the Odyssey. The director, one of the Rat Queen’s minions, sought to bring out the actor’s quirky personality; at this point they couldn’t remember if they had originally been Lily or James. Confronted with vivid memories of their time aboard the ship, the actor (whose original identity is determined by which ending the player gets) returned to the stage and continued their career.

