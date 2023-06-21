Mixed-use development project for 8025 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood





A closed Bank of America branch on Santa Monica Boulevard could be razed and redeveloped with housing and commercial uses, according to a pending submission to the West Hollywood Planning Commission’s Design Review Subcommittee.

The project, proposed by a Los Angeles-based real estate development company Massachi, is named after its address at 8025 Santa Monica Boulevard and would rise from a corner lot at the intersection of Santa Monica and Crescent Heights Boulevard. Plans call for the construction of a new seven-story building comprising 115 studio, one- and two-bedroom units over 3,909 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. Parking for 115 vehicles would be provided on three underground levels. Massachi would be required to reserve 16 of the new apartments as affordable housing, according to plans. Additionally, the project would offer studio and one-bedroom units in “micro” floor plans, averaging 338 and 440 square feet, respectively. “My company and I are extremely excited to move forward with such a progressive project that offers a wide range of housing typologies in the city of West Hollywood for all socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Massachi President and CEO Alex. Massachi, in a statement. “In times of severe housing shortages, underutilized commercial land on major thoroughfares provides the best locations for new housing – causing no displacement of existing tenants and being close to renowned destinations.” OfficeUntitled is designing 8025 Santa Monica, which would include amenities such as terraces on its roof, an interior courtyard and a pool deck.

“[T]he building appears from the street as a singular unbroken mass with each face differentiated by a play of materials and layered elements,” reads a staff report. “The changing facade treatments are well calibrated to respond to each exposure. The south face has the greatest vibrancy, using a basket-weave approach using projections and setbacks, as well as screens and balconies to create visual interest .” A staff report applauds the inclusion of micro-units in the project, noting that smaller apartments can open up the property to tenants from different socio-economic backgrounds. However, the report also notes that the small size of these units makes common and outdoor amenities effective living spaces for these residents. Several areas for potential improvement are suggested by staff, including the potential opening of a north staircase to the central courtyard of the building and the relocation of a transformer to the basement below the driveway to create street frontage. more active.

Massachi, the developer, has been active in the nearby Hollywood community. His plans include a new 24-unit building on the rise just north of the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard with Orange Drive And a planned 24-story tower just north of Hollywood Boulevard. Follow us on social networks: Twitter/Facebook / LinkedIn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.urbanize.city/post/mixed-use-development-pitched-8025-santa-monica-boulevard-west-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos