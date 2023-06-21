Show Kitchen offers a cooking demonstration | News | Daily Sun Villages

Bob and Carolyn Yankovitz made sure not to miss a detail from the first cooking demonstration at the new The Villages Show Kitchen on Tuesday.

Carolyn snapped photos while Bob took notes on the four-course meal prepared by Scott Copeland, executive chef of food and beverage at The Villages.

I thought it was exceptional, said Carolyn, of Stonecrest. I really thought that was good.

Demonstrations will now take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where the community can experience and taste foods prepared by Copeland and his staff.

The Villages Demonstration Kitchen inside Sawgrass Grove Market became the latest addition to the space when it officially opened on Tuesday. It joins a range of restaurants and stores, including Willys Original, Little Fin Seafood Shack, the Southern Oaks Pro Shop and The Villages Grown.

The kitchen was full of people from The Villages and surrounding communities excited to attend the first event and learn how to cook Copelands creations. Curious passers-by also slowed down to take a look.

It was pretty good, Copeland said of the first protest. I think it went pretty well.

Copeland made queso and chips, pimento cheese and multigrain bread with zucchini bread and butter pickles, chickpea salad lettuce wraps and gluten-free peanut butter cookies with ice cream chocolate for a crowd of about 20 people.

As Copeland demonstrated how to cook each dish, the audience watched him up close or on the two overhead TVs as staff handed out plates of food and drink for people to sample.

Carolyn, who eats plant-based, was particularly pleased to see the open kitchen staff offering a lesson in the food she eats.

I’m absolutely stuffed, Carolyn said.

Some people brought home boxes of food they couldn’t finish, while others cleared their entire plates after each course.

Staff also handed out notepads so attendees could take notes on how to prepare everything, as well as a folder with all the recipes so they could try cooking the food at home.

Copeland has worked in the restaurant industry for over 25 years in the Orlando area, including with the Walt Disney World Company. He is happy that The Villages Show Kitchen is open and that he can offer demonstrations and possibly other entertainment.

It’s awesome. I’m really happy, he said. I’m glad now that we jumped that hurdle, so now it’s real. Now we just have to keep doing it. Consistency now.

Carolyn hopes Copeland will offer more plant-based dishes in the future, and Bob thought the whole event was great.

Their favorite dish was the Chilli Cheese with Zucchini Butter Bread Pickles.

I was really happy to come in, Carolyn said.

They also appreciated Copeland’s accessibility as he spoke with the crowd and answered questions.

We want to make sure we have the interaction with you, Copeland said during Tuesday’s morning cooking demonstration. Any question is a good question.

Karen Deskins and Trisha Leek secured a front row seat, eager to see what was to come in the first event.

I actually want to learn a little more about plant-based cooking, Leek said. I tried to incorporate that a bit into my cooking, and I’m not the best cook. I mean, I’m learning. I learned later in life.

Deskins, from the village of Marsh Bend, and Leek, from Leesburg, also commented on Copeland’s kindness to everyone.

I love how he relates to everyone and talks to you and gives you little advice,” Deskins said.

Deskins plans to attend a future cooking demonstration featuring Greek cuisine and hopes to bring others.

Thursday’s demonstration featuring Argentinian food is sold out. Other future cooking demonstrations will include Spanish tapas, charcuterie and more.

About 20 people can attend each class and the cost is $60 per person. For more information and to register, go to thevillagesentertainment.com. Demos are listed under Ticketed Experiences.

