‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Reveals Cause of Death





Cody Longo died in February of chronic alcohol abuse, according to the Travis County Medical Examiners’ Office in Austin, Texas. He was 34 years old. The actor’s official cause of death was “chronic ethanol abuse.” Longo, who was known for his roles in ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Hollywood Heights’, was ‘found deceased in a state of decomposition at his secure residence approximately three weeks after he was last known to be alive “, report obtained by Fox News Digital said. The autopsy listed “numerous liquor bottles found at the scene”, which coincided with family members reporting a history of “heavy drinking”. CODY LONGO, ACTOR IN THE DAYS OF OUR LIFE, DEAD AT 34 Post-mortem toxicological tests also revealed the presence of “ethanol (alcohol) and acetone”. HOUSTON RAPPER BIG POKEY DEAD AT 45 Longo died Feb. 8 in Austin. He is survived by his wife Stéphanie and their three children: Lyla, 7 years old; Elie, 5 years old; and Noah, 1. “Cody was our whole world,” Stephanie said in a statement at the time, shared by Longo’s rep Alex Gittelson. “The kids and I are overwhelmed and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.” Gittelson added, “Cody was a dear friend and my heart breaks for his amazing wife and children. He was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be sorely missed.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Longo portrayed Nicholas Alamain on the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” in 2011, and also had roles in “Nashville,” “Medium,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “CSI: NY.” In January 2021, Longo pleaded guilty to common assault in Colorado following an incident with a 9-year-old girl in 2019. The charge was later dismissed on plea. His lawyer, Iris Eytan, addressed the plea deal at the time, saying in part: “It’s not a conviction, it’s a plea that is tantamount to a very slow dismissal. There is absolutely no no connection to any sexual facts or assault to this plea.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In November 2020, Longo was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, for domestic assault after he was allegedly involved in a fight with his wife while intoxicated. Longo allegedly poked his wife’s face with his forearm, although there was no obvious bruising, according to the police report. Longo denied the allegations. Fox News Digital’s Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

