6 Indie Horror Games Hollywood Should Adapt After ‘Iron Lung’

Previously, video game adaptations were limited to big-budget franchises, with household names like Super Mario Bros. And mortal combat getting blockbuster movies while other niche experiences like dinosaur crisis And System shock were mostly ignored by non-gaming audiences. Not only that, but corporate expectations and inflated production budgets meant that these big-screen adaptations often misunderstood what made these franchises popular in the first place.

Fortunately, it seems that the days of the video game curse are far behind us. Not only franchises recognizable as Five nights at Freddy’s receive long-awaited adaptations, but even independent experiences like David Szymanskis iron lung are adapted into horror features (this one in particular being written and directed by none other than Markiplier). And with the indie game scene going through a creative revolution, we thought it might be the perfect time to highlight six more indie horror games that Hollywood should adapt next. iron lung.

To make this list, a game must have been developed by a relatively small studio with little or no marketing pressure from big-name publishers, so avoid popular titles like Alan Wake Or The Evil Within. That said, be sure to comment below with your own indie darlings if you think we missed a particularly good one.

Now onto the list…

6. Twilight (2018)

There’s nothing more cathartic than diving into a good old boomer shooter when you’re in the mood for first-person mayhem, though it’s pretty clear that most of those early gameplay experiences aren’t particularly suited to big-screen adaptations. A rare exception would be New Blood Interactives darkly atmospheric action-horror title. Duskwhich pits players against low-poly Lovecraftian cultists and supernatural abominations.

Of course, the plot itself is nothing out of the ordinary, with the game depicting the chaos that ensues when the residents of a fictional Pennsylvania town dig up cursed ruins, but I’d still like a team insane filming can adapt this high-octane experience into a Hardcore-Henry– Inspired first-person gameplay with a badass protagonist and handy monster effects.

5. Cry of fear (2013)

Originally a half-life courage, Team Psykskallars Cry of fright became popular enough to warrant an independent release as gamers began to sing the praises of this unexpectedly deep horror experience. Featuring innovative gameplay and surprising atmosphere in its terror-filled city environments, what really makes the title ripe for adaptation is its mind-bending narrative that harkens back to the days of Silent Hill 2.

Even audiences who had never heard of the game would likely flock to theaters to watch a moody urban thriller with more than a little influence from surreal horror classics like Jacob’s Ladder And Donnie Darko although I would appreciate if the hypothetical film could retain the dark tone of the games and the unusual Swedish setting.

4. Bendy and the Ink Machine (2017)

It may be that ever-changing cultural sensibilities end up putting a darker side to things that were once considered innocent, but you have to admit there’s something understandably unnerving about old-school cartoons. This is precisely why Bendy and the Ink Machine would work so well as a movie, with its unique subject matter and aesthetic allowing for unprecedented cinematic adaptation.

Hell, you could even present this hypothetical movie as if Who Framed Roger Rabbit was a horror movie?, with a potential adaptation combining live-action elements with animation in appropriately weird ways. It might even feature cameos from other public domain cartoon characters for added realism.

3. Sole Survivor (2012)

In fact, it took me an embarrassing time to finally finish Superflat Games sole survivor. Not necessarily because it’s a difficult game (although it could be), but because the oppressive atmosphere and gameplay kept me from enjoying the experience for long periods of time. This may seem like a strange endorsement of a video game, but these are precisely the titles decidedly hostile qualities that could make it a classic on the big screen.

Telling the story of an unnamed protagonist on the verge of losing his mind after a mysterious infection turned the town’s population into homicidal monsters, the game’s low-stakes apocalypse would likely hit even harder now. that we have survived the isolation of a real -global pandemic. Plus, the pixelated graphics leave a lot of room for interpretation when it comes to bringing the meaty monster titles to life.

2. Blood washing (2021)

A trip to the laundromat can be unpleasant even under the best of circumstances, so imagine what it would be like to find yourself stuck there late at night while a womb-ripping prowler is on the loose! Naturally, this is the premise of Black-Eyed Priest and Henry Hoares short but sweet blood washinga retro homage to the Giallo cinema with a lot more up its sleeve than you might initially think.

While the game is a perfectly paced masterclass for building anticipation (it shouldn’t take you more than a few hours to beat it all), I think the story could easily be condensed into an 80-minute thrill ride. which will entertain any genre fan who loves their scares accompanied by a generous helping of vintage grime. Hell, you could even get a retro movie expert like Joe Begos to shoot the project on film for added effect.

1. The Penumbra Series (2007-2008)

Amnesia: The Dark Descent may have put Frictional Games on the map as an independent force to be reckoned with, but their current status as masters of horror could not have been achieved without Penumbra. An episodic puzzle adventure that sees a physicist venture into a mysterious underground facility hidden in the frigid wilderness of northern Greenland, the game soon introduces players to horribly mutated monsters and an ancient conspiracy that could change the world as we know it. know.

While the game relies primarily on epistolary storytelling and hallucinatory voices to get its narrative across, it’s the Lovecraftian origins of the facility that would translate very well to a movie. A hypothetical feature could see the main character slowly discovering what was wrong here while succumbing to otherworldly madness himself.