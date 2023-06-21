EXO’s Chen, Baekhyun & Xiumin Resolve SM Entertainment Contract Dispute – Billboard

After three EXO members filed a lawsuit against the Korean record label and management agency SM Entertainment over what a law firm initially deemed to be “slave contracts,” the two sides agreed. resolved their differences.

Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news

Korean media reports these EXOs ChenBaekhyun and Xiumin have decided to maintain their exclusive contract with SM Entertainment and continue their K-pop careers together.

Earlier this month, the World Albums chart-topping trio (who also perform as EXO-CBX) hired Lin Law Firm to represent what K-pop stars saw as a lack of transparency in payments and unreasonably lengthy contract requirements. SM responded in statements to Korean media that denied any contract issues and claimed that new agencies were luring the stars to sign side deals. SM later apologized for sharing the side contract claim that it came from incorrect information via a joint statement with EXO members.

“This company and the three artists have resolved their differences caused by misunderstandings and reached a mutual agreement based on smooth communication,” SM Entertainment, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin shared in a joint statement. according Yonhap News. “Both parties have resolved to continue to pursue EXO’s business more actively and consistently while acknowledging and maintaining the contracts.”

Yonhap News notes that the statement cites that parts of EXO-CBX’s contracts have been changed to better align with the positions of others, but does not share specific details of the agreement.

Throughout the dispute, Lin Law Firm sent several press releases to Korean and international media, including Billboard, with updates and reactions to the evolving situation. SM Entertainment has not shared any statements despite Billboard‘s multiple requests for comment.

For the future, EXO will release EXIST, the band’s seventh album, on July 10, which the group announced earlier this month. Despite the ongoing dispute, EXO still released the first taste of the LP via single “Let Me In” on June 12, with eight of EXO’s nine members appearing in the music video.