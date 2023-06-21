British actor Julian Sands’ family say they ‘continue to hold him in our hearts’

The family of British actor Julian Sands say they are grateful for the reinvigorated search effort to find him five months after he disappeared while hiking in the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains.

Since Sands’ disappearance on January 13, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight searches. Their most recent search mission on Saturday included more than 80 volunteers, staff and assistants, but yielded no results.

The family of the actor, known for his roles in Arachnaphobia and the Oscar-nominated A Room with a View,posted a heartfelt message that was posted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Twitter page.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who worked tirelessly to locate Julian,” the family said in their statement.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer.”

Sands, who is known for his roles in Oscar-nominated films including 1985’s A Room With A View, was reported missing by his family on January 13 after going missing while hiking in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel Mountains in California.

Search helicopter: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release on Monday announcing that ongoing search efforts were being conducted in the Mount Baldy Wilderness area on Saturday

Saturday’s mission included two helicopters, drone crews and aerial searches that searched some of the more remote areas of Mount Baldy.

Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, told DailyMail.com that the actors’ missing person case “remains active and search efforts will continue in a limited capacity.”

She added that the crews were working in unpredictable weather conditions.

“Despite recent warmer weather, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” she said.

“Several areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have over 10 feet of ice and snow.

Mount Baldy towers over Los Angeles and is approximately 10,064 feet tall.

The mountain has been described by experienced hikers as one of the deadliest mountains in the United States and has been reported as one of the worst death and injury records in the United States.The Los Angeles Times reported.

Since 2020, there have been more than 100 searches for missing hikers on Mount Baldy, with six confirmed deaths, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

In January, Sands’ brother Nick said he still hoped his brother would prove his growing fears wrong and come home alive.

Actor Julian Sands and his wife, American journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, married in 1990 and have two children together.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department provided an update on Twitter by sharing videos of volunteers flying helicopters over the weekend as part of the search for Sands.

A car believed to belong to the Killing Fields star has been recovered near Mount Baldy, considered one of the most dangerous climbs in the United States.

The father-of-three, an avid outdoorsman who has climbed mountains all over the world, starred in the 1985 period drama A Room with a View alongside Helena Bonham Carter, and also appeared in The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. His TV credits include 24 and the superhero show Smallville.

Sands has two daughters with American journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990, and a son, Henry, with his first wife Sarah Sands, the former editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Sands was born in 1958 in Yorkshire, northern England, to his mother Brenda who raised him alone with his four brothers after his divorce.

He was privately educated at Lord Wandsworth College, a boarding school in rural Hampshire, before going into acting.

The star first landed minor roles, alongside Anthony Hopkins in the 1983 TV movie A Married Man, and appearing in Privates on Parade, about a military entertainment group in Malaysia in the late 1940s.

His first major production was 1984’s The Killing Fields, the acclaimed historical drama about the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.

Sands starred as journalist Jon Swain in the triple Oscar-winning movie.

But it was her turn the following year in the adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel A Room With A View that propelled Sands to stardom.

Playing philosopher and free-thinker George Emerson, he falls in love with Helena Bonham Carter’s Lucy Honeychurch at a Florentine boarding house in the classic period drama.

The pair locked lips in a field of poppies in what is considered one of the most romantic on-screen kisses of all time.