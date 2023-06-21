Hollywood movie scene takes over part of downtown El Reno





EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A big movie scene is set in Oklahoma right now as Hollywood moves to the western Oklahoma metropolitan city of El Reno this summer. It’s amazing for El Reno. We’re super excited and honoured, really, to have the movie here,” Ward 1 Councilwoman Amy Neathery said. LOCAL NEWS: Oklahoma City Zoo giraffe expecting baby this fall

Setting up a farmers market is part of the plot of the upcoming Twisters movie. Movie set in El Reno. KFOR picture. “They’re setting up a lot of buildings, so the empty buildings seem to have businesses that have been there for a long time,” Neathery said. Then they painted a mural for us. It’s really cool and wasn’t there three days ago. And so, some things like that will really help this movie keep its mark on this town. Neathery said El Reno has built a resume for the city’s film productions. “We had Lifetime movies. We’ve run Hallmark movies here, a few others. It’s our biggest studio movie to be here, she said. Neathery is also the liaison between film officials and the city. She is grateful that some small businesses have been able to close temporarily to allow production. LOCAL NEWS: Disney On Ice announces plans for Oklahoma State Fair

“Do business owners agree? We asked. Yes, she said. It was our goal as a city to make sure we took care of our own citizens. Once filming is complete and the film hits the big screen, Neathery hopes El Reno will resonate with travelers for years to come. “2026 is the 100th anniversary of Route 66,” she said. We hope there will be people who travel Route 66 and decide to stop in El Reno because they saw this movie on the big screen, and they want to see where it was filmed and see the real streets . Neathery said the number of shooting days there would depend on several different factors, but Wednesday was just another prep day for filming.



