‘Flash’ and ‘Superman’ actor Michael Shannon calls Star Wars ‘mindless entertainment’





Michael Shannon’s latest comments have caused a disturbance in the Force. While the classically trained actor starred in the 2013 Superman reboot Man of Steel and reprized his role as General Zod in The Flash, Shannon told Empire magazine he turned down the Star Wars franchise in 2016 because that he didn’t find giant movies stimulating. I never want to get stuck in a franchise, he told the outlet in an article for the July issue. I don’t find them interesting and I don’t want to perpetuate them. If I do something, I want there to be some kind of purpose, I don’t want to do mindless entertainment. The world doesn’t need more senseless entertainment. Were inundated with it, he added. Shannon didn’t name the Star Wars movie in question, but the timeline suggests she may have been offered a role in The Last Jedi. While appearing there may have made him a target of backlash online, his comments to Empire last week arguably did the same. He cashed that check for The Flash. I’m telling you the same right now, one person tweeted on Shannon’s insane entertainment barometer, while another tweeted: Said the guy who just starred in the dumbest movie ever. Michael Shannon starred in the DC Comics films Man of Steel, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and The Flash. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicGetty Images The Flash bombed at the box office last week, with pundits saying Ezra Miller’s off-screen behavior or superhero fatigue were to blame. However, Shannon had her reasons for returning as Zod and said Man of Steel was actually a very relevant story. It’s basically about a civilization that destroyed its own planet and thinks the solution is to leave and destroy another, Shannon told Empire magazine. When you hear that hypothetically, if we destroy the Earth, we could go live on Mars, it’s the same thing. Shannon said a huge motivator for joining Man of Steel was that it was a once-in-a-lifetime job and didn’t lock it into a multi-year franchise. While he claimed to like the story told by The Flash, he explained in particular that he had not been there for a long time. I was only there a few weeks, so it didn’t break my back to do it, he told Empire. While Shannon’s explanation for starring in a comic book movie and briefly reprising that role seems to make personal sense, the fact that he joined the DC Extended Universe and clowned around in a galaxy far, far away. faraway has many fans on social media who are turning to the dark side. and then he went to work on flash lol – Washed Player (@MitchellRossman) June 17, 2023 No question that he refuses Star Wars but accepts the flash — (barbie sweep) (@JetKn1ght) June 17, 2023 But you did Dc like Zod, oh please – Samye (@sammyscottt) June 17, 2023

