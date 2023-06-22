Paxton Whitehead, actor who found comedy in stifling roles, dies at 85





Paxton Whitehead, a British-born stage and film actor who took comedy from the heaviest heights, most remembered as a cocky academic on the Rodney Dangerfields campus, played back-to-school and in roles haughty performers on sitcoms including Friends and Frasier died June 16 at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia. He was 85 years old. His daughter, Alex Whitehead-Gordon, said her father suffered health complications after a fall. Mr. Whitehead has built a stable career in film and television, mastering a dripping accent of self-proclaimed superiority and using just a flick of his eyebrows or a subtle grimace with comedic precision. The theater, however, was where Mr. Whitehead thoroughly explored his acting range in dozens of roles over more than five decades. On Broadway, Mr. Whitehead received a Tony Award nomination in 1980 the comeback from the musical Camelot playing the capricious King Pellinore opposite Richard Burtons King Arthur. Earlier, Mr. Whitehead put a comic twist on Sherlock Holmes with co-star Glenn Close (whose character hires the detective) in Paul Giovannis Blood Crucifer, which ran on Broadway from 1978 and 1979. In a rare foray into the deeply dramatic, Mr. Whitehead took on the title role in Shakespeares Richard III at the Old Globe theater in San Diego in 1985. And even with Richard, Mr. Whitehead infused comedic touches as a counterpoint to the malevolence of the King. . With understated cunning, noted a Los Angeles Times reviewWhitehead and his character make us hate and laugh. Theater was a good match for Mr. Whitehead’s love of language and respect for its power. For each role, Mr Whitehead said he first tried to capture the pace and sound of the characters, be it buttoned-up lawyer Mr Bardolph in comedy lore versus fact. Lettuce and Lovage on Broadway in 1990, or in revivals of the musical My Fair Lady both as the eccentric Colonel Pickering and the pompous Henry Higgins. Theater is words. Her. Everything else is secondary, he told the Vancouver Province newspaper in 1971. All other attributes embellish what is said. I am very suspicious of tendencies that divert attention from words. Mr. Whitehead was artistic director and actor from 1967 to 1977 of the annual Shaw Festival in Ontario. He began landing cameos on television series in the early 1980s, including the mystery series Hart to Hart and the crime drama Magnum PI. He went on to play recurring roles as a battered butler on the sitcom Marblehead Manor (1987-88) and as Paul Reiser’s uptight neighbor. and Helen Hunt in eight episodes of the sitcom Mad About You (1992-1999). In the 1998 season of Friends, Mr. Whitehead was the dismissive Bloomingdales boss of Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), and he played a stuffy prep school principal in Frasier in 1996, using his hawk guise for complete comedic effect. . TV roles continued in popular dramas, including The West Wing as Bernard Thatch, an annoyingly opinionated White House staffer. I think there are some things you can’t learn, he told the Los Angeles Times. Comedy is not just timing, as we often say. That’s all. The way you walk. Your appearance. He harnessed all his posh ways for his film debut in the 1986 comedy Back to School, starring Dangerfield as shrewd businessman Thornton Melon, who enrolls in his college. son after making a large donation. Mr. Whitehead is business school headmaster Philip Barbay trying to get Melon expelled. When they first meet, Melon attends the groundbreaking ceremony for a business school building he has funded. Barbay, wearing a tweed cap, bow tie and an indignant scowl, interrupts the event to tell the school’s dean (Ned Beatty) that he doesn’t think selling admission to a clearly unqualified student either very ethical or honorable. Listen, Sherlock, Melon replicaswhile you were hiding here working on your ethics, i was over there busting my hump in the real world. Moments later, Melon picks up a shovelful of dirt and throws it away. It’s raining on the character of Mr. Whiteheads, sitting in his open-topped MG. It has, of course, British steering on the right. Francis Edward Paxton Whitehead was born on October 17, 1937 in East Malling and Larkfield in the English Kent countryside. Her father was a lawyer and her mother, an American-born former actress, was a housewife. Mr. Whitehead had been called Paxton since childhood. He studied at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and later found roles in touring troupes and roles such as guard Francisco in Hamlet in 1958. But I was the lowest of lows, did he he told the Los Angeles Times. A dual British and American citizen, he left for the United States in 1960 without any specific plan. Maybe spend a year seeing what’s going on and seeing the country, he said. He never returned to live in Britain full-time and soon made his way to Broadway, making his debut in the drama The Affair in 1962 and returning two years later in Beyond the Fringe, the hit British comedy. He appeared on Broadway in more than a dozen other productions. He has also performed in venues across Canada and the United States, including roles in farces by French playwright George Feydeau, and starred alongside Tim Conway as Old Friends in the comedy Ron Clarks A Bench in the Sun in 1999 at Connecticuts Westport Country Playhouse. In film, Mr. Whitehead had small roles alongside Whoopi Goldberg in Jumpin Jack Flash (1986) and with Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard in Baby Boom (1987). In Kate & Leopold (2001), starring Hugh Jackman and Meg Ryan, Mr. Whitehead played Leopold’s (Jackman) time-traveling uncle. Mr. Whiteheads’ first marriage, to actress Patricia Gage, ended in divorce. His second wife, Katherine Robertson, died in 2009. In addition to his daughter, of Arlington, Virginia, survivors include a son, Charles, of Lincoln, California, both from his second marriage; one daughter-in-law, Heather Whitehead; and four grandchildren. In a 2017 interview, Mr. Whitehead was asked to sum up his life and career in one word. He replied quickly: Serendipitous! Offer this item gift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/obituaries/2023/06/21/paxton-whitehead-actor-dies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos