Top 5 Bollywood Stars Cut Movie Costs, See List





Mumbai: The world of Bollywood is known for its dynamic nature, where actors constantly strive to adapt to the ever-changing tides of success. Actors are believed to keep changing their salary or compensation based on their history of hits and flops. According to film critic Umair Sandhu’s latest tweet, it looks like four popular Bollywood actors have decided to cut their pay per film in light of their recent box office failures. 1. Ranveer Singh From shattering the box office with his blockbuster films like Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy to seeking success after all three of his films flopped, Ranveer seemed to give up his title as one of the industry’s highest-paid actors. The versatile actor has reportedly opted to cut his pay to Rs 30 crore per film, down from his previous fee of Rs 40 crore. 2. Shahid Kapoor From his debut film Ishk Vishk, Shahid has come a long way in his acting career. The actor who worked continuously in flops like Jersey and Rangoon cut his fee from 40 crore to 25 crore. But the Kabir Singh actor was again in the spotlight for his OTT Farzi debut. Streaming on Amazon Prime, this series has received a lot of praise for its storyline as well as its performances. 3. Varun Dhawan The new age Govinda! From playing a rich kid in SOTY to playing a vengeful boy in Badlapur, the actor has proven he’s here to stay! Although he has very few flops in his filmography, the actor has reduced his fees, according to Umair. The Bhediya actor who used to charge Rs 30 crores now charges 20 crores for his movies. 4. Critical I say Known for her versatile acting in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi, she is one of the most followed actresses in the Bollywood industry. The latest box office success of the actress was Housefull 4 which was released in 2019. After that, Kriti was seen in films like Panipat, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya and Shehzada. Unfortunately, none of them were successful at the box office. Kriti, who usually charges Rs 8 crore for her movies, has now stepped down to charge Rs 5 crore. 5. Janhvi Kapoor Hailed as the OTT queen of Bollywood, Janhvi has had various digital releases. To date, Janhvi has been part of six films. Among them, Dhadak, Roohi, and Mili had theatrical releases, while Gunjan Saxena, Ghost Stories, and Good Luck Jerry were released directly on OTT platforms. His seventh film, Bawaal, will also have a direct digital release. Actress Devara who is not doing well in her theatrical releases has also reduced her fees, by a margin of Rs 6 crore to Rs 3 crore. Well, it seems the actors have recognized the saying Money goes from those who don’t handle it to those who do.

