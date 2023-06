FundRebel to Acquire Nine Hollywood for $67 Million

The investment platformFondsRebelLLC is pleased to announce that its first target asset is under contract to be acquired for$67 million. The property, Nine Hollywoodis located in an area of ​​high demand for the idyllicSouth Floridalifestyle, centrally located minutes from the beach. Situated inHollywood, Floridaand situated on a 36,000 square foot (sq. ft.) parcel, the acquisition is a mixed-use rental development that features 204 rental units, three levels of integrated parking and over 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail space. of the road. The unit mix is ​​93 studios, 92 one-bedroom/one-bath units, and 16 two-bedroom/two-bath units. The property has a suite of on-site features and amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, business suites, ample parking, and 360-degree panoramic views. “As we relentlessly pursue exceptional off-market real estate opportunities with a focus on cash flow generation, Nine Hollywood is a prime example of the unparalleled access and commitment that FundRebel provides in real estate investments of first-rate and institutional quality for all who are eager to participate,” saidCEO of Fund RebelMarc Drachman. The Nine Hollywood property is the first contracted asset in theFundRebel Dean’s flagship investment opportunity open to accredited and non-accredited investors. The asset is currently in its final phase of construction with a target for completion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The benefits of FundRebel investments include ownership of shares that will become tradable on the secondary market when the fund closes, no brokerage fees, a return of capital with quarterly dividends and end-of-fund distributions, as well as than an annual preferential return. Further details of the acquisition and information on investment opportunities are available at:https://invest.fundrebel.com/projects/13636-FundRebel-Dean. ABOUT FUNDREBEL LLC

FundRebel offers a full-access investment platform that allows individuals to actively engage in institutional-grade real estate ownership opportunities. The company specializes in Level 2 A+ regulation offerings and is comprised of a leadership team of rule breakers, go-getters, changemakers and bar lifters who are passionately committed to challenging the norm and embracing the potential. While still rooted in real estate, FundRebel is steadfastly committed to opening up new avenues into industries and opportunities that weren’t there before. Visit the FundRebel website:www.fundrebel.comfor more information. Follow FundRebel on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Spotify.

