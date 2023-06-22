Local looks: The Aces shine alongside other local artists at Fork Fest | News, Sports, Jobs











Molly McCoy, special for the Daily Herald In 2010, Corey Fox and Joshua James created the very first Fork Fest. Fox, owner of Velor Live Music in Provo, and James, a singer-songwriter, envisioned a music festival showcasing local talent in Utah County. After a brief hiatus, Fox and the Harrington Center for the Arts brought the festival back in 2019. It’s been an annual event every summer since. The very first Fork Fest featured artists like The Devil Whale, Desert Noises and Imagine Dragons. Featuring local artists, this year’s headliner was Orem’s highly acclaimed indie pop band, The Aces. Saturday brought together 27 bands and songwriters spanning various genres. Some of the crowd favorites include Beeson (winner of December’s Battle of the Bands), Cardinal Bloom, Lantern By Sea and James, the founder of Fork Fests himself. As the afternoon progressed, indie rock band Lantern By Sea took to the stage after fans waited patiently all afternoon at the barricade. Guitarist Josh Alvey said he’s played nearly every Fork Fest since its revival and for good reason. Lantern By Sea tells powerful stories through their composition with the voice of lead singer Porter Smith, conveying gripping emotion for an almost cinematic concert experience. Beeson was next. Since winning Battle of the Bands in December, Jane Beeson and her band have released two new songs, Everybodys Baby and I Havent Seen You Since The Summer. She is also working on creating a new EP and will open for Noah Cyrus at the Ogden Twilight concert series later this year. Molly McCoy, special for the Daily Herald Cardinal Bloom is also a fan favorite, as his ability to capture the crowd’s attention always promises a good show. Their fans rocked the barricade, jumping up and down following each song. Each band member compliments each other, playing well to create a cohesive and skillful performance. James was the last to perform before the headliner. His performance against the setting sun was a picturesque backdrop for a beautiful summer evening. As James performed, fans got carried away by the music and his gritty vocals. Beyond his immense value to Fork Fest, James is vital to the music world in Utah. As much as the fans loved each opener and basked in the sun, there was a feeling in the crowd. People wanted The Aces. Winners of Velvet Summer 2012 Battle of the Bands, the group has since released several albums, toured nationally and been featured in Billboard magazine. The Aces reminisced with the crowd about their early days here in Utah and how growing up in Orem influenced their roster. They repeatedly mentioned how good it was to be home and the fans cheered louder and louder. They played a great mix of their new songs and some returning favorites, ultimately being the perfect end to a day full of music and fun. The Aces return to Salt Lake on October 21 and will no doubt be greeted with another warm welcome. Molly McCoy, special for the Daily Herald Fork Fest is held at Art Dye Park in American Fork and consists of three stages; two scenes side by side and, a little further on, the Forest Scene. Fork Fest is the perfect family event with plenty of food trucks, vendors, a foam pit, and murals spread across the festival grounds. Although Fork Fest attracts many customers to the event, it never feels crowded, which adds to the fun for families and individuals who attend. This year included a Firelight Kickoff on Friday, a special new addition to the festivities. The launch event took place at the Forest Stage, created by BoxCar Studios, and features more intimate performances by singer-songwriter artists while the two main stages feature larger bands. Artists highlighted at this year’s launch event included; Stephanie Maybe, Stewart Wheeler, Kyle Henderson, Book on Tape Worm and Little Moon, winner of NPR’s Tiny Desk contest.

