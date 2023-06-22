Here are some Bollywood divas whose yoga sessions have always inspired us





Yoga day

In recent years, the practice of yoga has seen a resurgence in popularity, with its many health benefits becoming increasingly recognized. From improving physical fitness to promoting mental and spiritual well-being, yoga has captured the attention of people from all walks of life, including many celebrities. Keeping their hectic lives in mind, several Bollywood celebrities have been ardent followers of this old age tradition. As we celebrate International Yoga Day today, let’s look at these Bollywood divas who vow to practice yoga to stay in shape: Featured Video Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has always expressed her love for yoga. The actress has been following this age-old tradition for ages, and her goddess-like physique is proof of all the benefits that come from following Yoga. She even launched an app to promote the practice of yoga to ordinary people. Kareena Kapoor

Bebo took the internet by storm when she hit that number zero in 2008, with the actress sharing how yoga played a major role in her fitness routine to achieve that desirable physique. Kareena managed to maintain her shape after her pregnancy by crediting yoga and encouraging other famous friends to do yoga as part of their daily fitness routine. Malaika Arora

Joining the Yoga Fam is none other than B-Town’s hottest actress, Malaika Arora. The actress was introduced to yoga by Kareena Kapoor Khan and since then Malaika has made it a practice to include yoga in her daily workout routine. Alaya F.

Alaya F never misses an opportunity to share her yoga journals with her fans on social media. Whether trying 108 Surya namaskars or complete separation, Alaya F becomes an inspiration to all Genzs out there to practice yoga for a healthy lifestyle. Sanjana Sanghi

Yoga is a non-negotiable part of Sanjana’s daily routine. No matter her busy schedule, the actress never misses her Yoga Time. Sanjana believes in practicing yoga daily to keep your heart and body healthy. The actress continues to share regular updates on how she pulls off different yoga asanas. Rakul Preet Singh

Whether it’s Ariel Yoga, meditation, or trying out different asanas, Rakul Preet Singh knows how to nail all forms of yoga. His dedication to training is clearly visible with such a fit physique. The actress believes in devoting a few hours a day to practicing yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle despite her busy schedule. Kriti Kahrabanda

Kriti Kharbanda is indeed known for her fit and fabulous figure. She stresses the importance of discipline in her workout routine and believes in devoting 25 minutes of yoga exercises and asanas to physical and mental well-being. Mrunal Thakur

This actress swears by yoga, and no matter what her schedule looks like, she always makes time for it. By posting too many photos of herself doing difficult yoga asanas, she has carved out a place for herself as one of the fittest actresses in the industry. critical i say

Kriti Sanon always gives fans a glimpse of her intense workouts at home. The actress has mastered the Viparita Shalabhasana Yogas among many other core strengthening exercises.

