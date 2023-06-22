Black Panther Actor Tenoch Huerta Quits Mexican Film Over Sexual Assault





Black Panther Star Tenoch Huerta has pulled out of his latest film to defend himself against sexual assault charges, the Mexican actor has told a television station. Huerta, who played the character Namor the Submarine in Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, denies the allegations of his ex-girlfriend, the saxophonist and Mexican activist Maria Elena Rios. Filming the Netflix production Party at the Burrow was due to start on Tuesday, but Huerta said in a statement to Mexican broadcaster Imagen TV that he had decided to withdraw. “Given the impact of recent baseless statements by Maria Elena Rios and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to step back from participating in the film,” the actor said. Huerta said he was leaving the project “with great sadness”, but did not want the prosecution to undermine “the work of dozens of talented and hardworking people”. “My goal now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation,” he said. On June 9, Rios accused Huerta on social media of being a “sexual predator” and sexually assaulting her. Six days later, she alleged in a statement that he had removed a condom without her consent. Rios, who in 2019 suffered an acid attack, said he has taken legal action against the actor. Huerta, who is also known in Mexico for campaigning against racism in entertainment, said in a June 12 statement that his relationship with Rios — which spanned several months in 2022 — had been consensual “at all times.” You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

