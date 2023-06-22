Entertainment
BDT Stage adds final encore and will release “with a bang” with “Fiddler on the Roof” – Boulder Daily Camera
Last summer, Boulder-area theatergoers, diner-goers, and dine-and-theater-goers alike received horrible news: the BDT Stage was closing its doors for good.
Many BDT fans thought the current poster for “The Sound of Music” theater, which is scheduled to close on August 19, would be the theater’s last gasp.
In a nice surprise for theatergoers, last month BDT announced that the theater would remain open for one final season.
For real this time.
According to Seamus McDonough, Artistic Director Producer of BDT Stages, “Fiddler on the Roof” will run like BDT Stages’ season yet again, this time from September 9 to January 13, 2024.
Originally when we chose ‘Sound of Music’ for our last production it was because it was our most requested show for the past 10 years,” McDonough said. “It felt very fitting to end with this as our final goodbye to the public.
Last August, with a heavy heart, owners Scott and Mary Lou Moore announced that the building at 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, was up for sale. Despite crowdfunding efforts to save the theater from ruin, the BDT Stage house was sold for $5 million to a real estate development company.
Recently, however, McDonough said the real estate company reached out to the BDT crew and asked if they would be willing to do another season of shows.
So now we’re airing “Fiddler on the Roof,” which is the show we’ve done more than any other show in our 46-year history to close things out, McDonough said.
But, don’t get your hopes up, McDonough said this extra, unexpected season of shows won’t happen again.
You know, for me, and for our staff and our owners and everyone, to say this is the last show for the ‘Sound of Music’ and then have an encore with another production that feels good to do,” McDonough said. “But I don’t want to drag our customers around saying, Oh wait, this is our last show! Just kidding, this next one is our last show! It seems unfair to our audience. So definitely Fiddler will be.
At least in this place, McDonough said, with a touch of mystery.
McDonough said BDT has received several requests from fans and community members asking what can be done to save the theater and for it to continue in a new space.
Our owners are getting older and, you know, don’t really want to own a theater anymore,” McDonough said. “We are a for-profit entity, so we would need to find a new facility and someone to buy the business moving forward.”
For McDonough, BDT is particularly close to his heart. His father was the building’s first employee in 1977 and worked there for 35 years. McDonough himself started working in the Arapahoe building in 1999 as a busser, and eventually rose through the ranks, holding titles such as technical director, bar manager, and finally artistic director.
For me, all I’m focusing on right now is making sure it goes well,” McDonough said.
He said they wanted to have a good start for BDT Stage.
It all depends on the family,” McDonough said. “We’re all family here, we’ve all spent countless hours together, and we’ve all been through countless life-changing things together. is not a place, it is a people”. And the BDT is not just a people; moreover, it is a family, and it always will be.
For tickets to the Sound of Music, which will run until August 19, and for the fall production of “Fiddler on the Roof”, visit bdtstage.com.
