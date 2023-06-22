Top Comedy Guest Actor Contenders – The Hollywood Reporter





Steve Martin and Martin Short Will Heath/NBC Thirty-six years after co-hosting SNL (with Chevy Chase), longtime pals and Only murders in the building the stars retooled, roasting each other during a joint monologue and sending their former The father of the bride collaborations. Peter Pascal, Saturday Night Live (NBC) Peter Pascal Will Heath/NBC The star of this Chilean escape lights up The last of us led to his first accommodation SNLduring which he spoke some Spanish, played a Latina mother whose son brings his girlfriend home for the first time, and adapted another video game into a TV show: Mario Kart. Oliver Platt, the bear (FX) Oliver Platt Matt Dinerstein/FX The actor, nominated for The west wing in 2001, Blow in 2005 and 2006 and Pinch/Tuck in 2008, could take the number five name for his turn on that acclaimed show as Cicero, aka Uncle Jimmy, who lent a lot of money for which Carmy is now on the hook. Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC) Dave Chappelle Rosalind O’Connor/NBC The controversial comedian hosted SNL after the 2022 midterm elections and delivered a divisive monologue. He also hosted right after the 16 and 20 elections and won that category’s Emmy for each. Voters don’t seem to care about the noise around him. Leslie Odom Jr. Courtesy of Gilles Mingasson/ABC For his turn in the hit’s second season as the delightfully villainous Draemond Winding, a former Abbott student who runs a charter school business and argues that Abbott is failing his children, Odom could be nominated for an Emmy Award for the fourth year in a row. brad pitt Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures The A-lister, a fan of the Dave Burd show, appeared in its season three finale, his first appearance in a scripted comedy since making Friends 22 years ago. He could win his third name in this category, after having been in the running for Friends in 2002 and SNL in 2020. This story first appeared in a standalone June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

