Arlington 2023 Independence Day Parade returns with race, new mascot and XFL Champions

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The 2023 Arlington Independence Day Parade will return to downtown Arlington on July 4, 2023 at 9 a.m. for its 58th year. With over 120 participants in this year's parade and a new mascot, you'll want to be there early to get a good spot along the route. The 2023 parade will be preceded by the new Firecracker 5k at 7:00 a.m. in downtown Arlington, followed by the parade at 9:00 a.m. The inaugural event will be a certified 5k which is expected to attract several hundred participants. After several months of planning with the Parade Committee and the City of Arlington, we are thrilled that this new tradition will add to the excitement of Independence Day in the American dream city. The 2023 parade will also feature the new Independence Day Parade mascot, Sparky, which is the only legal fireworks display in the city of Arlington. We want to have fun celebrating Independence Day in the American dream city and stay safe. The new Mascot will appear during the Parade, and he will be ready to take selfies. It is sure to become a crowd favorite. Special entry in the 2023 Parade will be the 2023 XFL Champions – Arlington Renegades! Our Grand Marshal is Arlington's own Allan Petsche – we are grateful for his love and commitment to Arlington. "We are thrilled to have such a comprehensive lineup this year as we celebrate Independence Day in America's dream city," said Parade communications director Will Busby.With the inaugural race, our new mascot, the Arlington Renegades and Grand Marshal Alan Petsche, the community is sure to feel joy, pride and a spirit of victory as we celebrate our nation and all that is with us. unite! The theme for the 2023 Independence Day Parade is Let Freedom Sing! We look forward to seeing the community show up to support the biggest and best Independence Day Parade in Texas – and we hope to sing freedom loud and clear as we celebrate our nation and all that unites us. To register for the parade or Firecracker 5k, visithttps://arlington4th.org 2023 Arlington Parade Schedule 7:30 a.m. POLICE CLOSURE COURSE 7:45 a.m. Scout Color Guards deploy along the road 9:00 a.m. national anthem 9:03 am Parade starts at the intersection of West Street and Mitchell Street. 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. End of the parade Shuttle buses will run from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be available for parade participants and spectators. Want to avoid traffic jams and the hassle of finding a parking spot on Parade morning? UT ARLINGTON will provide free shuttle service between Maverick Stadium, 1307 W Mitchell St., and the Parade staging area located at the corner of Cooper St. and Mitchell St.

