Ukraine’s offensive against Russia is not a Hollywood movie: Zelenskyy | Russo-Ukrainian War

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces has been slower than expected, but Ukrainian forces will not be forced to speed up, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow had observed a lull in the Kiev countryside.

Ukrainian forces are being slowed in their advance by vast minefields laid by Russian forces, Zelenskyy told Britain’s BBC in an interview on Wednesday. With some 200,000 square kilometers (over 77,000 square miles) of Ukrainian border territory littered with Russian landmines, the Ukrainian leader said people’s lives are at stake.

Some people think it’s a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It’s not, Zelenskyy told the BBC.

Whatever some want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield in whatever way we see fit, he said.

Confirming that Ukrainian forces had taken over eight villages in the south and east of the country, Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine would never negotiate as long as Russian forces remained on Ukrainian territory and the conflict was not allowed to stagnate. .

No matter how far we advance in our counter-offensive, we will not accept a frozen conflict that would be a hopeless development for Ukraine, he said.

Zelenskyy’s interview with the BBC coincided with a conference in London where allies pledged billions of dollars in economic aid and reconstruction, and a day when the Russian leader again said the Ukrainian counteroffensive was faltering. .

In televised remarks on Wednesday, Putin said Kiev had suffered severe military casualties since beginning its push earlier this month to retake territory held by Russian forces, and some lull had been observed by Moscow on the lines of front in Ukraine.

Contradicting the view of the conflict of Russian presidents, the head of the Russian Mercenary Force Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Wednesday accused Russian defense officials of not telling the truth about the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Moscow was losing territory to Ukrainian forces, Prigozhin said, and Russian defense officials were hiding the truth.

They are deceiving the Russian people, Prigozhin said in an audio message released by his spokespersons.

A number of villages have been lost and Russian troops are suffering from a lack of weapons and ammunition, he said.

Huge chunks were handed over to the enemy, Prigozhin said, warning that Ukrainian troops had already sought to cross the Dnipro River, a natural border on the front line.

All of this is totally hidden from everyone, said Chef Wagner. One day Russia will wake up to find that Crimea has also been handed over to Ukraine, he added.

The Washington, D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Thursday that Russian sources had noted a relatively slower pace of Ukrainian offensive operations in western Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions in recent times. days. However, the ISW said Ukraine had long indicated that its counteroffensive would be a series of gradual and sequential offensive actions.

Military analysts believe that kyiv’s main counter-offensive operations have not yet begun.

5/ Russian sources noted a relatively slower pace of Ukrainian offensive operations in both #Donetsk and western #Zaporizhia oblasts compared to previous days. https://t.co/hiIa26CVZt ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 22, 2023

The success of Ukraine’s counteroffensives should not be judged solely on day-to-day changes in control of the terrain, the ISW said.

The broader operational intentions of Ukrainian attacks along the entire front line can be based on the gradual degradation, depletion and use of Russian capabilities in preparation for additional offensive thrusts, he said.

In his late Wednesday evening daily address, Zelenskky said Ukrainian forces were destroying the enemy in the south of the country and advancing. To the east, our defenses are firming up, he said.

And I’m especially grateful, guys, for every Russian helicopter shot down [shot] is important, he says.