Create an emergency preparedness kit for your pet – Macomb Daily





In honor of National Pet Preparedness Month, the Michigan State Police is encouraging Michigan residents to create an emergency preparedness kit for their pets to ensure complete preparedness family in the event of an emergency or disaster. Emergencies and disasters can strike quickly and unexpectedly and can require you to leave your home for an extended period of time, said Captain Kevin Sweeney, deputy director of emergency management and commanding officer of the emergency management division and of the MSP’s internal security. Pets are often overlooked when creating an emergency plan. This is a good reminder to take a few moments to think about what you will do and where you will go with your pets during an incident. State veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said having a well-stocked emergency supply kit with their food, water and medicine, and even a favorite toy, can help keep pets calm and safe in unforeseen circumstances. The kit should include: Food, water and bowls for pets Pet carrier, leash and collar Photo of your pet or ID and photo of you with your pet Vaccination records and veterinarians and pet medications First aid kit Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family Toys, ropes and sanitary bags To learn more about preparedness before, during and after an emergency or disaster, follow MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS or visit www.michigan.gov/miready.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/06/21/create-emergency-preparedness-kit-for-your-pet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos