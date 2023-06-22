Bad Bunny Release Date Remove from Calendar – The Hollywood Reporter





The dead, the spin-off of Spider-Man with Bad Bunny, is fine, muerto. At least for now. The feature project, which had Jonás Cuarón, the son of filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, in the director’s chair, was set to be released on January 12, 2024, but Sony announced on Wednesday that it had removed the title from its release schedule. Dead was to be the first live-action Marvel project to feature a Latino character. El Muerto is an anti-hero and the son of a luchador, or Mexican wrestler. The project hadn’t even started filming, so making that date would have been either a run or a non-runner. Sources say the project has fallen victim to the ongoing writers’ strike; the script needed additional work in mid-spring, but the services could not be rendered in time. The feature was also yet to be cast, but sources say the studio was making choices and slated professional wrestler Mercedes Varnado, known by her stage name as Sasha Banks, for a role, and Marvin Jones III for the role of known crime lord. as a tombstone. Jones previously voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Another factor in the release’s cancellation was Bad Bunny’s touring schedule, which had firmed up while the film dragged on. It’s unclear what the fate of the project will be as it’s unclear how long Bad Bunny can stay attached. Taking Dead off the schedule, Sony made a series of other theatrical changes, including moving the GameStop feature dumb money until September 22 from October 30. Craig Gillespie’s film stars Paul Dano and tells the story of everyday investors who bet big on the gambling store. The studio also moved Legendary’s Clarence’s Book to January 12, 2024, starting September 22 of this year. The Bible-era film stars LaKeith Stanfield and is from director Jeymes Samuel. Sony, which controls the film rights to Spider-Man, has already released two Venom features, and recently released the first trailer for Kraven the hunterstarring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and due out October 6. He also has Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney Madame Web for February 16, 2024.

