Marvel Actor Namor Drops Next Movie Amid Sexual Assault Allegations





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Tenoch Huerta has quit his upcoming film following recent sexual assault allegations. Following his MCU debut as Namor, the Underwater Ruler of Talokan, Huerta faced allegations from Mexican saxophonist and activist Mara Elena Ros. Rios dubbed the actor a “violent and sexual predator”, to which Huerta responded by calling the statements “false and totally unfounded.” The MCU star insisted the pair’s months-long relationship was “consensual” confirming that he has hired a legal team to protect his reputation. Tenoch Huerta Quits Netflix Film Amid Allegations wonder MCU actor Namor Tenoch Huerta released a statement – ​​via Deadline – to confirm that he left the cast of the next Netflix movie Party at the Burrowin which he was to play. Huerta announced that he would be leaving the project due to “Recent false statements by Mara Elena Ros” – a saxophonist who accused him of sexual assault: Given the impact of Mara Elena Ros’s recent misrepresentations and the damage they have caused, I have no choice but to withdraw from participating in the film. Party at the Burrow. THE Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the actor announced the decision to “great sadness” and a desire to prevent allegations from harming the work of itself and “dozens of talented and hardworking people involved.” Huerta reiterated his innocence and shared his hopes for “[restore his] reputation:” It is with great sadness that I do this, but I cannot allow his actions to harm not only me, but also the work of dozens of talented and hardworking people involved in the project. My goal now is simple: continue the process of restoring my reputation. The Mexican production will adapt a novel by Juan Pablo Villalobos that tells the story of a father, Yolcaut, who seeks to fulfill his son’s dying wish: a Namibian pygmy hippopotamus to add to his own private zoo. When Huerta broke his silence on the sexual assault allegations, he called the allegations “false and totally unfounded”, insisting that the relationship between the couple lasted several months and was “fully consensual”. The Direct will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.

