Hudson Pacific will expand its historic Hollywood studio by betting on SpaceDemand production





One of the biggest owners of entertainment-related real estate in Los Angeles wants to expand a historic production property that has hosted well-known TV shows and movies despite a slowdown in filming due to a writers’ strike. Hudson Pacific Propertiesa Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust, plans to build approximately 130,000 square feet of entertainment space at 6550 W. Romaine St. and 6619 W. Barton Ave. in Hollywood at his Sunset Las Palmas Studios within an unspecified time frame, according to documents filed with the City of Los Angeles. “The proposed Sunset Las Palmas Studios Enhancement Plan represents our long-term strategy to expand and enhance the Sunset Studios platform with state-of-the-art studios and production facilities that meet the needs of key creators of content,” a Hudson Pacific spokesperson said. CoStar News in an email. “We are committed to supporting the preservation and growth of the entertainment industry in Los Angeles and look forward to working closely with city and community stakeholders as the project moves forward.” Sunset Las Palmas has had rental success in recent years for Hudson Pacific. In 2022, Hudson Pacific concluded lease an entire 130,000 square foot office at Sunset Las Palmas Studios at post-production company Company 3. The building, called Harlow, was built around 2021. Hudson Pacific purchased the 369,000 square foot Sunset Las Palmas media and entertainment campus for $200 million in May 2017, according to a statement. The campus, located at 1040 N. Las Palmas Ave., had approximately 13 stages, production offices, and support space on 15 acres. The original Sunset Las Palmas production space was built in 1919 by a former associate of Charlie Chaplin. TV shows filmed at the property over the years include “I Love Lucy”, “The Addams Family”, and “Jeopardy”. Movies shot at the property include ‘Hells Angels’, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘The Player’. Demand for sound stages and other entertainment-related spaces is expected to bounce after the resolution of a writers’ strike. The strike began on May 2, and production has largely ceased since. That said, demand for sound stages was dwindling before the strike in Los Angeles, which has the most square meters of sound stage space in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, according to FilmLA, a company in Los Angeles-based nonprofit that tracks this data. Shooting days in the first quarter fell 24% year-over-year to 7,476, according to FilmLA. Demand has plummeted as entertainment companies catch up on pandemic-interrupted production, streamers cut back and producers rush to wrap things up before the writers strike. Hudson Pacific has about 90 sound stages and about 1,600 production vehicles, according to its website.

