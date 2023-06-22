How to watch for free – Billboard





All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Four decades of music, one legendary group. Duran Duran Concert Documentary A Hollywood high arrived Wednesday (June 21) on Paramount+. Released in theaters last year, A Hollywood high celebrates the British rock band’s 40-year career and “love affair with Los Angeles”. The film features new interviews with the band as well as a performance on a Hollywood rooftop near the legendary Capitol Records building, the band’s first label. Footage from the concert was shot in Los Angeles in March 2022. Ahead of its streaming debut, Duran Duran’s John Taylor talks about the movie ‘A Hollywood High’… Read on to find out how to stream A Hollywood high free. How to watch the Duran Duran concert documentary on Paramount+ A Hollywood high is available exclusively on Paramount+. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can stream the film with a free trial of Paramount+. Paramount+ subscriptions start at $4.99/month (or $49.99 per year) for ad-supported streaming and $9.99/month (or $99.99 per year) for the Premium plan without ads . Both subscription tiers let you stream tens of thousands of episodes and movies, but upgrading to the Premium tier gives you access to local CBS stations. And if you’re a Prime member, you can stream Paramount+ on Prime Video. Paramount+ $4.99/month after 7 day free trial Paramount+ hosts exclusive shows like Fatal attraction, The family stone, school spirits, Star Trek: Picard, 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, seal team, Discovery of Star Trek, All of RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars, why women kill, Before I forget And iCarly. Additionally, Paramount+ subscribers can stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Scream VI, 80 for Brady And, Top Gun: Maverick and other movies on the platform. In addition to a streaming release, A Hollywood high will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on August 4. The Blu-ray and DVD contain an additional 20 minutes of exclusive content, including never-before-seen footage, an additional song recorded during the band’s live performance, and clips from a movie Q&A with the band in Los Angeles. Courtesy picture Duran Duran – At Hollywood High: Living in Los Angeles Blu-ray $24.95 Merchandise bundles will also be available, which will include limited-edition recordings of the show released as flexi-disc test pressings in specially designed booklets and signed band material. Fans in London can attend a special one-night-only screening of A Hollywood high on the Internet on August 3. Tickets will be available through OFaccording to Duran Duran website. As for music, Duran Duran will resume their North American tour with a show in San Diego, California on August 22. The tour will include stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington DC and more. Get tickets here. See the trailer for A Hollywood high below.

