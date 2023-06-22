Taiwanese Actor Nono Chen Quits Showbiz After Sexual Harassment Allegations | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese actor Nono Chen () said Wednesday (June 21) that he was quitting the entertainment industry after an internet celebrity and several other women accused him of harassment and assault sexual. Internet celebrity Anisa () held a press conference Wednesday morning and alleged that Chen sexually harassed her in a car. She said she received direct messages from nearly 20 other women who said they had also experienced sexual harassment or assault from Chen. Anise posted on Facebook On Tuesday, Chen forced her to kiss him, touched her thighs, fondled her breasts and did other non-consensual actions. Chen denied the charges through his agent, saying, “I have no impression of this person or this case! I’m willing to admit it if I’ve done something wrong, but how can I I react to things I can’t remember?” UDN reported. Anisa said at the press conference that after revealing her personal experience, she received direct messages from nearly 20 other women claiming to have had similar experiences, including program staff and interns. Anisa said the most serious of these was a woman who claims she was dragged by Chen to a bathroom and raped. Additionally, a 15-year-old girl alleged that Chen rubbed her genitals. Anisa said the victims had screenshots of Chen’s private messages, audio files and other evidence. They claimed Chen’s sexual harassment began in 2013 and would target women who seemed unlikely to reveal what happened. When confronted with past incidents, Chen claimed they could not produce any evidence and refused to admit any wrongdoing. Anisa said the victims were not asking for compensation from Chen, but wanted an apology. Anisa said Chen responded to all previous accusations by saying he “forgot”. She said it must all have been “an insignificant day in his life, that’s why he has no memory of it, but it will be a lifelong scar for the victims”. “People shouldn’t think women cause harassment by wearing revealing clothes.” Chen responded by posting on Facebook Wednesday afternoon: “I will immediately stop working in the performing arts and sincerely and deeply reflect on myself.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4925034 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos