News: Rockville Little Theater Actor wins at American Community Theater Festival





ROCKVILLE, MD The Rockville Little Theater (RLT) traveled to Louisville, Ky. to participate in the American Association of Community Theater Festival, a weeklong event that ran from June 12-17, 2023. The performances took place at the very impressive Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. at the Théâtre Bomhard (619 seats). RLT presented a 55-minute cut of their January 2023 production of Pride @ Prejudice by Daniel Elihu Kramer to a nearly full house on Wednesday, June 14 at 8:15 p.m. Twelve companies from across the United States, including a theater club from a military base in Germany, competed for several awards. The ensemble cast included Niranjali Amerasinghe, Lena Winter, Meghan Williams Elkins, Ian Swank and Joseph Coracle. The Festival production team included Laura W. Andruski (director), Aaron Skolnik (production manager/assistant director) and Teresa Gillcrist (producer/assistant manager). Immediately after their performance, the festival’s cast and production crew were judged by a three-person panel: Jeff Calhoun, a Tony nominee for Disneys Newsies and Deaf West Theaters Big River; Faye M. Price, former artistic production co-director of the Pillsbury House Theater (Minneapolis); and Rick St. Peter, director and educator in professional, academic and community theater for 25 years. Arbitrator Price said: By the end of the play, I felt like I was watching a cast of thousands. work together! At the conclusion of AACT Fest 2023, an awards ceremony, sponsored by Music Theater International, was held on Saturday, June 17 at the Bomhard Theater. RLT actor Joseph Coracle was recognized for his performance with an acting award for Outstanding Achievement in a Starring Role. Additionally, the Broadway Licensing Group, a festival sponsor, awarded RLT a Success certificate for their exceptional talent and creativity. To see the AACT Fest 2023 schedule, visit here . For a complete list of awards given, visit here Now in its 76th season, Rockville Little Theater (RLT) was founded in 1948 and is the oldest continuously operating, award-winning 501(c)3 non-profit live theater in the Rockville area. RLT offers high quality performance at reasonable prices. We strive to entertain, enlighten and educate all who attend our theatrical events. RLT offers community members the opportunity to step outside of their everyday lives and take on new roles as playwrights, actors, directors, costumers, set designers and viewers. Join us on rlt-online.org

