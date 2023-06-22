Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy filming her upcoming English film, Heads of State, in which she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Meanwhile, his recent release, Love Again, made its OTT debut in India.

The romantic comedy-drama, which stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan as the lead pair, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video for a fee of Rs. 249. However, the film is not available in any Indian language, not even with subtitles.

Written and directed by James C. Strouse, the film received mixed reviews from audiences upon its theatrical release. Whether the movie will perform better on OTT or not remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more updates on OTT releases.

