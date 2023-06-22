



First son tries to cut child support payments due to inability to pay

Damon Lawner, an eccentric Los Angeles playboy who until recently ran an exclusive sex club frequented by celebrities, complaints Hunter Biden was a member.







THE Los Angeles Times described the Lawners sex club, “Snctm”, as having been “an exclusive club for the super-rich”, with annual membership fees of up to $75,000. Notables spotted at the club include Bill Maher, Gwyneth Paltrow and Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler. The sex parties organized by the club took place in a 6,500 square foot complex in the same neighborhood as the Playboy mansion. Speak Timeit featured a “built-in sex swing” and stripper pole. The revelations about Bidens’ alleged membership of the exclusive club come as his legal team is defend to cut child support payments to a woman he fathered a child with in 2019, citing his financial inability to pay him the current $20,000 a month. THE New York Post reported yesterday that the two had reached an agreement to reduce the payments, although the woman’s lawyer declined to comment on specifics.







The Lawners playboy lifestyle of “scorching nights, heavy drinking and hard drugs” mirrors that of young Biden. The first son has breath tens of thousands of dollars on prostitutes, used regularly crack cocaine and had sex with his deceased brother’s wife, advising him to get tested for HIV afterwards. Instagram posts the Los Angeles Times quoted during the report that Lawner claimed Biden as a member no longer appears to be available. It’s possible Lawner posted a story with the claim that has since expired. Lawner recently posted a story expressing his support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is seeking to dethrone Hunters’ father in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/hollywood-sex-club-owner-says-hunter-biden-was-a-member/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

