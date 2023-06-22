Remembering the old charm of the 50s and 60s in Bollywood on World Music Day





New-age music might be rowdy, but I still prefer old Bollywood songs. What is your earliest memory of a Bollywood song? Was it one of those old melodies you used to hear on the radio when your parents were stuck? Or was it one of the modern bops that blares from every aisle at a festival? Either way, you know that song and memory are part of your experience of cinematic extravaganza. Both pundits and viewers know that a mainstream Hindi movie without music is like a body without a soul. I invite you to take a walk down memory lane, with some favorite numbers, and more importantly, why these songs mean so much. In the 80s and 90s, when other houses in the building were playing devotional music first thing in the morning, my family woke up with Bhoole Bisré Geet (long forgotten songs) on All India Radio’s Vividh Bharti station. My parents were big fans of Bollywood music, and both my brother and I followed suit. The difference in their musical tastes has only exposed us to more music, which has broadened our knowledge as well as what we love. She loved Hemant Kumar, him Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. He had a weakness for solos while she loved his duets. As a result, as I grew up turning to Mithun Chakraborty I’m a disco dancer (disco dancer) and Sridevi Hawa Hawaii (Mr. India), and Madhuri Dixit’s various dance numbers, I’ve developed a special place in my heart for old Bollywood music. The lyrics, music and rhythm lulled me into a trance that I rarely wanted to come out of. Growing up in a time when music was not easily retrievable on demand, unless my parents allowed us to fast forward or rewind a particular song on a recorded tape from their treasured music collection ( and it was quite a collection), we just listened to the numbers playing on the radio at the time. Or, when we wanted to set the mood one night, we would fish out a particular tape and loop it on our precious two-in-one (radio with tape recorder) while playing cards with our parents. The best part was the conversations with our parents – they asked us to pay attention to a particular lyric, a style of singing or to freely share with us many anecdotes around the songs and the musicians. The anecdotes are still as fresh in our minds as they were the day they were told to us. In a way, our parents were our Google when it came to Bollywood music. The singing voices of Lata Mangeshkar in the deep and melodious sounds Aaja Re Pardesi (Madhumati), Hemant Kumar in Haunting

Tum Pukar Lo (Khamoshi) or Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar singing happily Chhod Do Aanchal (paying guest) among hundreds of others was my mental escape from the hustle and bustle of the mornings, getting ready for school and rushing out the door just as the first part of the program was on the radio. Over time, cassettes have been replaced by CDs and MP3s and have now become playlists on YouTube and Gaana, but our humming with the singers of yesteryear still retains that same old-world charm. Photographs: Times Content, BCCL, IMDB Read also : Did you know that these theater artists had a gift for music?

