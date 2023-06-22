Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta once defended their alleged dating rumors blaming their on-screen chemistry with a subtle dig at Aishwarya Rai-Vivek Oberoi and netizens are calling them ‘F*ck Buddies’





Saif Ali Khan and Preity were once big friends so much that they were rumored to be a couple. Or rather, an adventure. However, the actors once tried to defend the alleged affair and smash the rumors. They blamed their terrific on-screen chemistry and blamed it on the fact that the couples are real but have no on-screen chemistry. As soon as they said it, they realized the blunder they had made, and their host was quick enough to catch it. The two stars, who shared near perfect chemistry, continued to fight back without taking any names about the chemistry joke they unleashed. That’s when host Karan Johar cut them short and said OK, Ho Gaya Na! And acted like he also goofed, leaving Preity Zinta stunned! While appearing on Koffee with Karan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity were asked about their on-screen chemistry, which was great in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Saif said, “Our chemistry is pretty crazy. I mean apparently, if you look around lately, lovers don’t have to share any chemistry…” to which Karan Johar joked, “I’m not calling you lovers! Preity Zinta continued, “No, but there are people who are in a relationship, and they don’t meet…” She didn’t finish her sentence realizing that this could get her into trouble. Saif said, “…and there are people who don’t like each other…” interrupted by Karan, who pointed to Preity and asked, who are these couples? And while putting pressure on them, he said, OK ho gaya naa! This stunned Preity as Karan brutally tackled the chemistry of Aishwarya Rai and her then-boyfriend Vivek Oberoi in their film Kyun! Ho Gaya Naa. However, Saif immediately moved on from the conversation and talked about the trust he and Preity share which created a comfort zone between them. Netizens were brutal as they searched Saif and Preity which was humiliating. A rude troll wrote: “Everyone knew back then that Saif and Preity were f*ck buddies and Fardeen-Kareena too. There were stories of double connections during their infamous Pepsi commercials. But no hard feelings as Fardeen & Preity are happily married to other people and Saif-Kareena ended up getting married. Lol” Another troll said, “I can’t stand Preity #metooisajoke Zinta so I won’t say anything nice.” Another user was alarmed by the video as the comment read, “Isn’t Preity Zinta best friend with Aishwarya?? !!??” Another random comment said, “Bollywood is a big or*y festival, why ruin it with culturally acceptable standards?” Another comment read, “That shadow towards Aishwarya though!” You can watch the video shared by the Reddit BollyBlindsNGossip community here. Saif and Preity explain the rumors about them

by In BollyBlindsNGOssip For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: Did Ranveer Singh Steal Massive Diamond Nails From His Mom For Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Discover Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/saif-ali-khan-preity-zinta-once-defended-their-alleged-affair-rumours-blaming-their-on-screen-chemistry-taking-a-subtle-dig-at-aishwarya-rai-vivek-oberoi-netizens-label-them-as-fck-buddies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos