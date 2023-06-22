Mahesh Bhatt Is Proud Of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood ‘Heart Of Stone’ Debut, Reveals She Did It For Money





By Grace Cyril: Alia Bhatt is ready to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. In one of her firsts, Alia plays a villainess as she challenges Gal and Jamie for “the heart”. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is nothing but proud of her. Mahesh said he was proud that Alia was part of a project with such important actors as Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. MAHESH BHATT IS PROUD OF ALIA BHATT’S HOLLYWOOD PROJECT Speaking to The Times of India, Mahesh said: “My heart soars with pride when I see her standing alongside the who’s who of international players like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Standing there without being pygmy by the idea that it’s Hollywood, today’s youngster doesn’t feel disrespected or lesser in any way when it comes to international talent.” He also added: “I remember asking him once, ‘What do they have that we don’t have? And his direct response was “Money”. She said it with great humility. do things and they are very professional but they have money, otherwise we have everything. I think trust is very important for the nation. HEART OF STONE TRAILER The trailer for Alia’s Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, was released on June 18. The actress is set to shoot the antagonist for the very first time, as she shares screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Netflix, in its description of the trailer, wrote: “Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative standing between her global peacekeeping organization and the loss of her most valuable asset. and the most dangerous, codenamed: The Heart (sic).” ABOUT HEART OF STONE Directed by Tom Harper, Heart Of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance are producing with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird and Gadot and Jaron Varsano of Pilot Wave. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are executive producers. The movie is a super spy action thriller starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighofer. The film is set to hit Netflix on August 11.

