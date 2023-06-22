Rose Byrne on the “physical” end and her fear of failing in Hollywood

Rose Byrne is about to say goodbye to “Physical,” as the series comes to an end with its upcoming third season. “It’s all very bittersweet,” she says on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast.

Byrne stars in the Apple TV+ show as Sheila Rubin, an aerobics entrepreneur in the 1980s whose business booms as her marriage falls apart and she secretly suffers from an alcoholic disorder. ‘feed. “It’s tough,” Byrne said of portraying the disease in dark comedy. “I did a lot of research. I spoke to people in recovery. I spoke to a wonderful young woman who worked at an ED recovery center who was with people in recovery and all behaviors every day.

She realized the show was dealing with the serious issue when recovering friends told her they found the storyline to be real and very relatable.

Byrne, however, jokes that he won’t miss Sheila’s leotards: “They got pretty uncomfortable after a while.” Season 3 of “Physical” premieres August 2 on Apple TV+.

When Byrne wasn’t shooting the show, she was very busy. She filmed another Apple series, “Platonic”, with Seth Rogen. She is also the voice of Leatherhead in the animation “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”, also with Rogen, and she reprized her role of Renai Lambert in “Insidious: The Red Door”. Byrne next stars alongside Robert de Niro, Whoopi Goldberg and her husband, Bobby Canavale, in the Tony Goldwyn-directed comedy, “Ezra.”

Despite Byrne’s successful career in TV and film, she insists she still fears failure in Hollywood. “What’s always annoying is how am I not going to screw this up?” she says. “It’s the biggest fear. You’re like, ‘How am I not going to mess this up? I just hope I don’t spoil it too much.

She continues, “Actors are so insecure. Even if they have bravado. It’s such a fragile business. It’s a rare business that the more you do, it doesn’t necessarily equate to longevity. It’s very mercurial.

You can listen to the full interview with Byrne above. You can also find “Just for variety” wherever you download your favorite podcasts.