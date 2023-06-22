Yash Releases Major Update On Yash19 And Responds To Bollywood Debut Rumors





By Anindita Mukherjee: After the gigantic success of ‘KGF 2’, Yash fans have been eagerly awaiting an update from the actor. Apparently, the Kannada superstar even traveled to Sri Lanka for a recognition of his upcoming film, ‘Yash19’. The actor recently visited the Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud with his wife Radhika Pandit and children, which is when he interacted with the media about his upcoming movie. Yash also spoke about rumors regarding his Bollywood debut. YASH FINALLY SHARES UPDATE ON ‘YASH19’ All eyes are on Yash for an update on his upcoming film, tentatively titled “Yash19.” The actor recently visited the Srikanteshwara temple in Karnataka with his wife Radhika Pandit and their two children. The actor interacted with the media about his upcoming project, “Yash19.” He said: “The responsibility of the public is on me, there is no delay, the work goes on continuously. The whole world is expected, and the film will be announced very soon. Further adding, “People are paying their hard-earned money to watch a movie. You have to value that money. So we have to make sure that we work with seriousness and dedication because the whole country, in fact the world, is watching us. I am aware of this responsibility. We have been working hard for a very long time and what we put in place will make everyone happy. It will happen very soon. As I said before, it is my responsibility to make them happy and I will do that. YASH REACTS TO RUMORS OF HIS BOLLYWOOD DEBUT Recently, rumors swirled that Yash would finally make his Bollywood debut in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly been tapped to play Lord Ram while Alia Bhatt will transform Sita. Rumors had it that Yash would play Ravana in the film. Yash refuted the rumors in the same interaction and said, “I’m not going anywhere. Don’t worry about the rumors.” And now we can’t wait for an official announcement from Yash!

