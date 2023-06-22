Pakistanis are trolling Bollywood to remake Pasoori





Bollywood announced the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Satyaprem Ki Katha as the “musical of the year”, and yet the film needs the song of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill Pasoori to complete his album. Bollywood news recreating the Coke Studio hit – which not only put Pakistan on the world map, but is an original creation – has fans going wild. Social media users are trolling creators for using Pakistani songs when it suits them but disrespecting the artists. “It’s only been a year and they’re making a remake of it?! Please Bollywood, bring back your originality and go Pasoori only. Coke Studio, protect this song at all costs,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Bollywood revamp Pasoori will be my villain origin story,” wrote another. Now we will also see this leg step in pasoori why are tf doing this again and wasn’t this movie supposed to be a musical https://t.co/MJfsvLy0Yc — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) June 20, 2023 A tweep called the move a “blatant erasure and theft of Pakistani art.” They wrote: “No, when are we talking about this blatant erasure and theft of Pakistani art? From our OSTs to folk songs to Pasoori to anything. Just yesterday I heard a very, very awful cover of ‘You Jhoom’ on the IG coils which the Indians use instead of the original. Can’t you do something good yourself? no, when are we talking about this blatant erasure and stealing of Pakistani art? from our OST to folk songs to pasoori and others. just yesterday i heard a very very awful cover of “tu jhoom” on the IG reels which the indians use instead of the og. khud bante takleef Hoti hai. https://t.co/8z58ItGrJ3 — nm (@Mahenurrr) June 20, 2023 One user argued that only Pakistanis should have the right to recreate Pasori, if ever, and not Bollywood. “If Pasoori is to be remade, it must be for a PAKISTAN FILM and not for a third class Bollywood film!” They disrespect our artists and our country in their movies and then shamelessly copy our songs,” the tweet read. Another agreed with the Bollywood model of using Pakistani content without giving credit where it is due. “This is how you would all shamelessly claim Pasoori is your song and give no credit to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. This is what you did with Nach Punjaban,” they wrote. this is how you would shamelessly claim that pasoori is your song and give no credit to ali sethi and shae gill this is what you did with nach punjaban https://t.co/SCqk9OZKWP — Alia (@w_aliaH21) June 20, 2023 “Stop stealing Pakistani songs! wrote an annoyed user. “We don’t want your cheap entertainment. Then you all walk around giving no credit – the same industry that faced a lawsuit for stealing another Pakistani song (not to mention countless other stolen songs). https://twitter.com/ireneslisa/status/1671620803052335104?s=20 “No one can recreate the magic of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, oh my god,” one fan wrote. “Even AR Rahman told you all to stop redoing his songs,” they continued. KHUDA KE LIYE STOPS REMAKES??? NO ONE CAN RECREATE THE MAGIC OF ALI SETHI AND SHAE GILLS OH MY GOD??? EVEN AR RAHMAN TOLD YOU TO STOP RE-MAKING HIS SONGS LIKE https://t.co/qEHRYYYYbA – Zainab (@mytimemotsjjk) June 20, 2023 Another fan saw it coming, given how “greedy” Bollywood is. “It’s a shame we knew this would happen as soon as Pasoori became popular last year. Where’s the creativity? Pasoori has 600m views! I’m just waiting for Kahani Suno to be ‘remade’ now. Why the big songs need to be redone? Just so they can be ‘claimed’?” they asked. Others have criticized Aaryan for being the king of “remakes and recreations”. One user gave an example of how remakes follow him wherever he goes. From Bhool Bhulaiyya to Luka Chuppi songs to Bom Diggy in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Aaryan’s “career” is one of “remakes,” a tweep argued.https://twitter.com/SubhXBen/status/1671155301381459971?s=20

