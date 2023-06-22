As WGA Strike Reaches 50 Days, Hollywood Writers Express Confidence





About 1,000 Hollywood writers and supporters marched in Los Angeles on Wednesday, expressing their confidence that they will win. The event marked 50 days of the ongoing protest as the Writers Guild of America continues to fight for better studio contracts. Speakers at the gathering, dubbed the Strong WGA march and rally for a fair contract, focused on the major support they received from other Hollywood unions. As the Writers Guild of America strike enters its eighth week, thousands of union members and supporters marched from Pan Pacific Park to a planned multi-union rally near the La Brea Tar Pits on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 . (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag) Were all in it together, all fighting the same fight, for one sustainable employment in the face of corporate greed, said Adam Conover, writer and member of the guilds board and bargaining committee. We will win because they need us, he said to cheers crowd at the La Brea Tar Pits. Writers are those who stare at a blank page. We’re the ones who invent the characters, tell the stories and write the jokes that their audiences love,” Conover continued. They wouldn’t have anything without us. Talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the organization representing the studios, have been on hold since talks stalled before the screenwriters’ contract expired on May 1. A day later, the strike was officially announced. This has since caused a wave of productions to be temporarily halted. Hollywood actors now face a similar scenario with their own union negotiations. Talks between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP are ongoing over a contract that will expire on June 30. Earlier in the month, SAG-AFTRA members voted successfully to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached by the deadline. With dispatch services

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-wga-strike-50-days-hollywood-writers-confident-20230622-dnhmok7aivhl7ewhs2ceki7qny-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos