Bollywood inspired hairstyles to replicate

Dressing in Indian attire can be tricky. Getting ready for functions and events like weddings, sangeet and mehendi is not for the faint hearted. From choosing what to wear – lehenga, saree, salwar kameez, choosing accessories to pair with your outfit, to makeup too – it can get too overwhelming. Wait, we missed the most important element that often gets overlooked: styling your hair. And let’s face it, the way you style your hair can make or break your overall look.
So what are you doing? A sleek bun, half updo or open hair gajra hairstyle inspired by Bollywood queens are sure to make you love this fashionista look. We’re here to bring you the best, from decoding Kareena Kapoor’s hairstyles to Katrina Kaif’s hairstyles, to Shradha Kapoor’s hairstyles to spill beans on Priyanka Chopra’s hair care tips, here are some trending hairstyle ideas which you can draw inspiration from.
10 traditional hairstyles inspired by top Bollywood actresses
When it comes to killing, trust Kareena Kapoor to serve up looks that will turn heads. This Kareena Kapoor hairstyle is ideal to go with sarees, lehengas or suits. Did we mention this is one of the easiest hairstyles in tinsel town?
Do you remember a Katrina Kaif hairstyle that was not trendy? We can not. Let’s face the fact that Katrina makes everything effortlessly elegant. Check out those breezy waves paired with a saree. A traditional look with a simple hairstyle is so pretty.
A must-have fashion icon for all young girls, Kriti Sanon hairstyles are a Gen-Z favorite. Whether she’s sporting a traditional updo or letting her hair be the star with open-haired gajra hairstyles, almost any Kriti Sanon hairstyle is super easy to recreate, like this timeless updo.
We’ve certainly taken a deep dive into Priyanka Chopras’ Instagram feed and reflected on how beautiful her dark, voluminous hair looks in all the hairstyles she’s done — especially this flower bun she donned during her mehendi. Wed love to get some of Priyanka Chopra’s secret hair care tips, here’s a tip she swears by, oil your hair regularly and use a hair mask to give your hair some extra love.
You can never go wrong with a sleek ponytail. A classic hairstyle by Shraddha Kapoor that can be easily paired with Indian, Western and Indo-Western outfits, we love how this stylish hairstyle will keep all that flyaway hair at bay, even in the sweltering heat.
No one is an effortlessly chic Indian beauty quite like Deepika Padukone. For a true fashion icon, buns seem to be Deepika’s favorite hairstyle. We’ve seen this Deepika Padukone hairstyle with lehengas (remember Ram-Leela?), dresses, suits, and even jeans. Versatile and chic, this Deepika Padukone hairstyle is ideal to recreate yourself for formal and semi-formal get-togethers.
7. Textured pony
Replicate this textured pony look from dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. No matter what you are wearing, this hairstyle is great for any occasion and any outfit. Add volume to the crown with a bit of backcombing and open up curls with a wide tooth comb.
Pro Tip: Use a generous amount of hairspray on the crown to make sure it stays in place while you dance the night away
Brimming with traditional vibes, a gajra tied around a bun is a classic look that will never go out of style, for women everywhere. Saree paired with traditional jewelry or jhumkas and gajra in the hair is an undisputed quintessential Indian look ideal for weddings and brides. An easy and hassle-free hairstyle that goes with a plethora of outfits without letting the hair get in the way of your fashion moment – unlike other open hair gajra hairstyles.
If you are someone who likes to experiment with your hair, you should try this half updo, also known as the Kajol inspired man bun. The idea is simple – make a small bun to hold the open hair in place and voila, you are good to go.
Our list of traditional hairstyles would be incomplete without the presence of Sonam Kapoor. The magic brought by Sonam Kapoor in the fashion world is unparalleled, he is a fashion legend. Whether you’re the bride or bridesmaid, get inspired for a sangeet hairstyle from this bun accented with braids to add texture.
Pro Tip: Add some fresh baby’s breath to create a delicate princess vibe.
