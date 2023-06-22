Barbie Movie Corvette only half the size!

In these troubled times, with real and real issues in the world to be outraged about, take a moment to consider this not-so-real scandal: the Barbie Corvette in the next Warner Bros. movie. is not actual size! When you stop to consider the time and energy spent by web commentators on perceived inaccuracies in Ford v Ferrari and, presumably, the upcoming Enzo Ferrari and F1 movies, it should at least register somewhere on the scale righteous indignation. Shouldn’t he?

The first Barbie Corvette debuted in 1968 although some sources say 1970 and one claims it was 1976. As far as I can tell after spending way too much time looking for it there were many Barbie Corvettes in the over the years, from C1 to C4, less. Discuss this one on the internet. The car that will be in the film is based on a 1958 convertible.

Barbie placed her perfect plastic keister in many cars during her endlessly young life. The first car seems to have taken place three years after its creation in 1959. It was then that she got a 1962 Austin Healey 3000 MkII, her first car. It was followed by a 1962 Mercedes 190SL, a 1978 Ferrari 328 GTS, a 1991 Porsche 911 Cabrio, and Barbie campers too numerous to list here. There was even a 2004 Cali Girl Chevrolet SSR pickup truck and a 2004 Ferrari F1. According to comprehensive web source barbielistholland.wordpress.com, there was even a Big ATC trike-like thing and a really wide variety of dune buggies. There were many, many vehicles in Barbie’s world.

For our purposes, the one we’re interested in is the Corvette. Or, as it was sometimes called during the Barbie years, the Dream Corvette. In the next movie, it’s a 58 Cabriolet. The shocker in the official movie trailer is that it appears to be much smaller than a real Corvette (Outrage! Boycott! Squirrel!).

The real 1958/59 Corvette C1 was 177.2 inches long. Estimates of the actual height of a human-sized Barbie range from 5ft 9in to 7ft 6in. Who knows? The actress who plays Barbie, Margot Robbie, is 5 feet 6 inches tall. In a screensaver captured from the film’s trailer, Robbie’s height, the actress, appears to be about half the length of the car (138 inches divided by 177.2 = 78%), let’s say its scale. When you go see the movie (when it comes out on July 21), you can make your own estimate.

Not only is it on a smaller scale, but it appears to be self-contained. In several scenes of the trailer, as well as in a very thorough analysis of Architectural Summary, Barbie turns around, facing the rear, waving to all her Barbie friends, while the car continues to move forward on its own. That suggests at least Level 3 battery life, at a minimum. But there’s no visible lidar, radar, cameras or other sensors to be found.

All of Barbie’s friends, all named Barbie as well, have C1 Corvette convertibles, but not all of them are pink like the main characters’ car. In the trailer we see green, blue and yellow models. There may be other colors.

The car is able to do a full barrel roll in the air with Ken unbelted in the cargo area/backseat behind the front seat and lands perfectly with no damage to either occupant. Amazing how they bypass NHTSA safety standards and survive.

Robbie/Barbie’s head extends at least a foot above the wraparound glass windshield and yet her hair stays perfect.

However, you have to look beyond these trivialities to fully grasp the existentialist fight that is at the heart of this future classic: Barbie wants to leave Barbie Land, where everything is perfect, and go to the real world, more precisely Los Angeles, California, where people can be plastic but they are imperfect. Will she survive? Will her hair survive? Will she and Ken find happiness in a world without Barbie? Well find out on July 21.