



Bollywood has had many movies over the years that had high expectations but ultimately failed to do the business they were supposed to. While a few of them got respectable final numbers thanks to various factors, there were also a few movies that were outright rejected by audiences. Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan is the newest entrant in the list of worst trending Bollywood movies. It not only broke into the list but got the top spot with the ratio of collections after its first weekend to lifetime collections which is expected to be around 20-25% depending on the where it lands. It should be noted that the films that were considered had collections of around or more than Rs 10 crores on their first day, indicating that there was a level of anticipation from potential moviegoers surrounding the film. . Movies that are on the list of most popular Bollywood movies Prior to Adipurush, the 2 films that topped the list of worst trending films were Love Aaj Kal (2020) and Shamshera, with the percentage of collections after the first weekend in the range of 25-26%. Thugs Of Hindostan was poorly received and the collections nosedived after the first few days. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-directed film only managed to make 29% of its lifetime collections after the first weekend. Jab Harry Met Sejal was Shah Rukh Khan’s worst-received film and the collections the film managed after the first weekend were only 30%. Akshay Kumar directed Bachchhan Paandey was a miserable film and was hit hard by The Kashmir Files wave. It collected less than Rs 15 crores after the first weekend and became part of the list of films with the worst theatrical trend with only 30% of its collections after the first weekend. Humshakals faced outright rejection. Besides being the most-watched films of all time, it only managed to make around 34.5% of its collections after the weekend. Other top films with a horrible theatrical streak include Fan, Singh Is Bliing, Zero, Kites, Besharam, Tamasha, Action Jackson, Tubelight, Dabangg 3, and Jai Ho. Here is the list of top 10 Bollywood movies with worst theatrical tendencies:- (Films that opened above Rs 10 crore net on the first day are included. Weekend collections are the first three collections of a film, regardless of its release date) 1. Adipurush: 20-25% collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier:1.32x expected Opening weekend – Rs 101 crores Planned Lifetime Collections – Rs 130 – 135 crores 2. Love Aaj Kal 2020: 25%collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier:1.34x Opening weekend – Rs 25 crores Lifetime collections – Rs 33.50 crores 3. Shamshera: 25% collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier:1.34x Opening weekend – Rs 30.50 crore Lifetime collections – Rs 41 crore 4. Hindostan Thugs: 29%collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier: 1.41x Opening weekend – Rs 98.50 crore Lifetime collections – Rs 138.50 crore 5. Jab Harry meets Sejal: 30% collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier: 1.43x Opening weekend – Rs 43.30 crore Lifetime collections – Rs 62 crores 6. Bachchan Paandey: 30% collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier: 1.43x Opening weekend – Rs 34.40 crores Lifetime collections – Rs 49.25 crores 7. Humshakals: 34.5%collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier: 1.50x Opening weekend – Rs 34.50 crores Lifetime collections – 52 crores 8. Singh is crazy: 38%collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier:1.61x Opening weekend – Rs 44 crores Lifetime collections – Rs 71 crores 9. Fan: 38%collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier: 1.61x Opening weekend – Rs 52 crores Lifetime collections – Rs 84 crores 10. Zero: 40%collections managed after the opening weekend Lifetime weekend multiplier:1.67x Opening weekend – Rs 53 crores Lifetime collections – Rs 88.75 crores Which movie do you think Trump Adipurush can become the movie with the worst theatrical streak? READ ALSO : Adipurush box office collections: continues to bleed, crosses Rs. 300 crores worldwide on day 6

