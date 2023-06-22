8 Bollywood Remake Songs That Became Our All-Time Favorite





While a lot of Bollywood remake songs can be catchy, these songs changed the trajectory of remakes and gave us nothing but bops! For someone who breathes, eats and sleeps because of music, I appreciate any form of music that calms me down. It doesn’t matter if it’s original or inspired by another tune. Music tastes in general are very subjective in terms of musicality, sound and lyrics. For some, none of this matters unless it’s a good song, but for me who starts and ends my day with music, I ended up learning a lot about it. We’ve all been part of the infamous internet debate over whether or not songs should be redone. While many tend to hate anything that comes out of the remake community, some songs turn out to be a better version of the original! Whether it’s extra vocals and adlibs or rebuilding the whole beat and turning it into a completely different track while keeping the original track intact and essence, Bollywood has a fair share of remakes that are really good! Of course there will be a ton of people on the internet saying remakes like O Saki Saki should be banned, but we can’t help but get into it. Also read: Songs that sound like adult lullabies Some remakes are a blessing and here is the proof! Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Basing the remake on queer love, this version sounds just as good as the original because it makes me sound more compassionate! O Saki Saki This remake has taken over everyone’s playlist for quite a while and it’s impossible for you not to unfollow this one till this day; it’s catchy, sexy and so good! Vishal’s raspy voice blending perfectly with Neha and Tulsi’s soulful voice gives the song more wings to fly. Dilbar Say what you want but some remakes have the power to get you dancing instantly even if you’re stuck in traffic and can only groove with your fingers on the wheel! Gazab Ka Hai Din Who would have thought that putting English lyrics to the classic Gazab Ka Hai Din Since Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak wouldn’t spoil the song but only light it up? Long long Honey SinghThe voice of really suits this kind of songs and that’s probably why this song sounds more relevant than the original! Dil Ke Paas At this point, everything that comes out of Arijit Singh that must be good ! from Arijit interpretation of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is just too perfect for a rainy day. Hand Tujhko Dekha What makes a 90s remake better? Add more beats, enthusiasm and a bit of slang to the song. Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le As iconic as Suresh Wadkar’s version is, OtherThe remake of added a rather nice twist to this song that made it accessible to so many millennials. Which of these songs are you going to groove to? Let us know in the comments below! For more binge recommendations follow us @socialketchupbinge.

