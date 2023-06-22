Bollywood: Why the success of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ presents an interesting challenge for filmmakers – News

A ‘blockbuster’ movie hit the Hindi film industry

By Yasser Usman Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 16:19

Something unexpected happened this month. A mid-budget, non-superstar, non-action Bollywood movie with middle-class characters has been ringing the cash registers at the box office. The film is Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khans Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. By calling its success unexpected, I in no way mean to denigrate the film. This is just to point out that for the past two years movies like these have been supposed to be for OTT platforms. It is assumed that audiences only buy tickets for show movies like Pathaan or Adipurush. In fact, during the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal himself admitted, Dinesh Vijan (producer) had every logical reason to put the film on OTT. But he took that risk to release a film like this in theaters today. The unprecedented success of the film has taken Bollywood by surprise and also puzzled them as they now have to rethink which film is going straight to OTT and which should be heading to theaters.

The success directly challenges the assumption that viewers are now only interested in superstar-driven, spectacle-heavy cinema, loaded with visual effects. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a simple and entertaining comedy-drama set in the city of Indore, India. It is the story of a young middle-class Indian couple (a teacher and a yoga teacher) who decide to divorce for a particular reason. Their families are also a crucial part of their story. This also makes it a family movie. But do you think that the success of the films is just a fluke? So what would you call the success of films like Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018) or Stree (2018)?

I watch all of these films with a film history lens. I feel like all of these stories of middle-class characters based in small towns carry on the legacy of middle-class cinema from the 1970s. The films that co-existed with the larger-than-life films of Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan . If we look back, the 1970s revealed a fascinating journey of two diametrically different characters from a young country, the angry ambitious young man aka Amitabh Bachchan and the amiable middle class boy next door aka Amol Palekar , which not only co-existed but thrived. .

It was in 1969 that romantic star Rajesh Khanna launched his phenomenal superstar. It was also the year Bachchan made his debut, with the box office flop Saat Hindustani. And 1969 saw the birth of what is now called the parallel cinema movement, with the release of Mani Kauls Uski Roti, Mrinal Sens Bhuvan Shome and Basu Chatterjees Sara Akash. By 1973, the Rajesh Khanna phenomenon was fading and Bachchan’s angry young man was beginning to capture the imagination, especially of the country’s youth. The same year, Shyam Benegals Ankur, Nishant and Manthan became sleeper hits in new wave cinema. Between these two ends of the spectrum, intermediate cinema landed with Basu Chatterjee’s surprise hit, Rajnigandha (1974). The middle term means that these films took popular elements like the songs, comedy, and melodrama of commercial cinema and placed them into stories of ordinary, middle-class people. Yes, like Vicky Donor, Mimi or the recent hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

When Amitabh Bachchan’s angry young man ruled the Hindi film industry, Basu Chatterjees’ trilogy Rajnigandha (1974), Chhoti Si Baat (1975) and Chitchor (1976), released during the emergency, was hugely successful without a salable star or big-budget shenanigans. In these films, the average bourgeois coming-of-age protagonist ultimately triumphs in a celebration of life’s small victories—the coveted promotion, the girl next door, the new two-wheeler, or finally a happy joint family home. Rajnigandha and Chitchor dealt with the dilemmas of a young woman in love. Piya Ka Ghar (1972) had a young couple living in a cramped Mumbai chawl, craving privacy. Baton Baton Mein (1979) had Christian families at its core, while Khatta Meetha (1978) had middle-class Parsis. Their conflicts were suburban and dramatic; their simplistic resolutions, with a touch of humour.

These films used cities and places as important characters. So Chhoti Si Baat’s love story unfolds on the BEST buses in Bombay, while Tony Braganza and Nancy Perreira’s love story blossoms on a local train in Baton Baton Mein, and the filmmaker Sai Paranjpye made 1980s Delhi a character in its own right. in his romantic comedy. The characters of Chashme Baddoor (1981) live in the defense colony of Delhi. Times have changed and the lifestyles of India’s large middle class have evolved and the changes can also be seen on screen. Now it’s Bareilly to Bareilly Ki Barfi, Pune to Andhadhun (2018) and Indore to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But in the same spirit of the bourgeois cinema of the 1970s.

The only difference is the evolution of OTT. In the 1970s, all kinds of films only found their audiences in theaters. There was no other dynamic platform available unlike now where people decide if a particular movie is worth spending or is it just for their TV/phone screen? This is where the triumph of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke surprises and confuses everyone. Nothing succeeds like success. So expect more small films to boast heavily to lure you into theaters.

I still believe there is room for a successful coexistence of big and small films in theaters. But more than the viewers’ dilemma, it’s truly baffling for producers to decide whether their baby (movie) is destined for the big screen or a soft landing on the OTT. It’s a rare scenario where success has complicated things more than failure.

Yasser is a London based commentator and film writer