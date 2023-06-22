Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am June 22, 2023

In our top stories. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been honored by the UK Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker in 2023. Johar shared the news on his official Instagram account. Baroness Sandy Verma, an Indian-born counterpart in the House of Lords, presented the summons to Johar. The 51-year-old filmmaker wrote: “I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honored in the Houses of Parliament, London, by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated 25 years as a filmmaker in the he film industry and I also released the teaser for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani! The film, led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, marks Johar’s return to directing.

Let’s move on. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is gearing up for her latest Netflix feature The Archies, which stars six newcomers including three-star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The live musical also featuring Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, will soon be available on the streaming platform. Its release date is not yet locked, but the makers recently unveiled its first trailer. In an interview with Film Companion, Zoya was asked how she trained child stars to prepare them for tough times of negativity and talk about nepotism. She shared – “You have to roll with the punches. You have to keep your head down and work hard. If you do your job well, you will be unstoppable.”

The teaser for Vidya Balans’ latest feature film, Neeyat, was released on Wednesday, June 21. Directed by Vidya, Neeyat features an ensemble cast of Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danish Razvi. The teaser begins with footage of crashing waves as a voice says: Suspects are coming. Patterns form. Get ready friends, a mystery is approaching. In the film, Vidya plays detective Mira Rao. Billed as a thriller, Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon, who also directed Vidya in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi. The murder mystery is set to hit the big screen on July 7.

Meanwhile, Dhanush announced his upcoming Hindi film with director Aanand L Rai titled Tere Ishq Mein. The film was announced with a video where Dhanush speaks as his character from the film, Shankar, and it seems that this character also belongs to the world of Raanjhana. The video shows Dhanush running through dark alleys with a Molotov cocktail in hand. The music for the film was composed by AR Rahman. This is Dhanush’s third collaboration with Rai after Raanjhanaa and Arangi Re. Tere Ishq Mein was written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Other cast members for the film have yet to be announced.

After giving the romantic track Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad and a dance number Gujju Pataka, actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shared the latest track “Sun Sajni” from their movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The dance number is more traditional than the other songs. Kartik posted the song on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption, Aaj se Garba Machega. Celebrate the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Sun Sajni. Sun Sajni is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Song lyrics are written by Kumaar and music is composed by Meet Bros. Satyraprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, which hits theaters on June 29.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Kajol is ready to captivate her fans with crime drama “The Trial Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha.” The Indian adaptation of The Good Wife will see her essay the role of a lawyer, who is put in situations where she has to make difficult choices. In a recent interview, the actor referred to his personal life. She told IANS – “Many instances in my life have made me make tough decisions. The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I joined the film industry, changed the gives for me. I didn’t know whether or not I wanted to join the film industry.”

Actor Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, took to Instagram on Wednesday June 21 and wrote about his father’s love for acting but also his love for his family. Babil posted a photo of Irrfan holding a trophy in his hands and staring at it. The caption reads: I blame your stubborn determination to devote a lifetime to transcending survival instincts for a journey etched in the culture of your creative intuitions. Yet, in your actions toward the compulsion of stardom, you were sincerely eager to have your physical experience, with your family. . And that for me is seemingly unachievable, I want to keep acting.” Babil made his acting debut with the 2022 Netflix film Qala.

Finally, Jugal Hansraj became a star after his appearance in Shekhar Kapurs Masoom and after almost a decade the actor started appearing in lead roles. But, apart from a few films like Papa Kehte Hain and Mohabbatein, Jugal was unable to make his mark in cinema. In an interview with YouTuber Sal Ahmed, he spoke in detail about his background and why he retired from acting. Jugal shared – “Throughout my career, there have been a lot of movies that didn’t start even after I committed to them. As a director later on too, the same thing happened. Some movies didn’t happen. I was a little frustrated and disappointed.”

