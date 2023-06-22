Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Nextiva Announce Official Partnership





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 22, 2023– Nextiva, the leading conversation platform, today announced its partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E), South Texas’ premier sports and entertainment provider. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League) and San Antonio FC (USL). This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621059510/en/ Nextiva, the leading conversational platform, will power the fan experience that Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) offers through its phone and contact center service. (Photo: Nextiva) The partnership between Nextiva and SS&E is founded on a mutual passion for creating incredible experiences for customers and fans. Nextiva’s professional communications technology will power the fan experience that SS&E offers through its phone and contact center service. Going to a San Antonio Spurs, Austin Spurs or San Antonio FC game is more than just watching a sport. It’s a rich experience rooted in community and connection, says Tracy Conrad, co-founder and Chief Amazing Officer of Nextivas. The teams want to give their all for the fans, and the fans are there to support and celebrate every moment of the journey. Nextiva is proud to be part of SS&E’s winning story and to play a part in these meaningful experiences. We are excited to tap into Nextiva’s long tradition of helping businesses thrive through innovative, customer-centric communications technology, said Joe Loomis, SVP Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations. Working with Nextiva was a no-brainer for us, as we are dedicated to delivering the best branded experiences to our fans, players and business partners. Nextiva, a pioneer in the connected communications category, powers billions of conversations each year across its cloud-based business phone systems, text and team messages, video meetings, and more, from a powerful and intuitive platform . With his recent acquisition of AI customer experience platform Simplify360, Nextiva says it is accelerating its roadmap and working to integrate social media, reputation management, live chat and helpdesk CRM into its platform -form in the coming months. Learn how Nextiva is transforming the world of business communications here. About Nextiva Nextiva exists to help businesses grow without fear, so they can focus on what matters most to their customers. More than 100,000 businesses trust Nextiva to connect their teams and deliver exceptional service in every conversation. Nextiva powers billions of conversations each year on cloud-based business phone systems, testing and team messaging, video meetings, and more—all designed for people, not IT assistants. From a powerful communications hub, Nextiva is transforming the way businesses grow, one conversation at a time. Founded in 2008 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva was valued at $2.7 billion in its first and final round of funding in late 2021. To learn more, go to www.nextiva.com About Spurs Sports and entertainment Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-driven, community-focused sports and entertainment company that delivers premier live and global digital experiences to fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues, all supported by a passionate staff of over 1,000 people. and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field, and the STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E opened The Rock at La Cantera, a $500 million multi-phase legacy project that will span 45 acres and include a human performance research center, 22-acre park, plaza outdoor community event and space for medicine. hospitality and office use. The campus will house the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, slated to open in late summer 2023. The SS&E investor group is led by managing partner, Peter J. Holt. See the source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621059510/en/ CONTACT: Lindsay Lapchuk following [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASKETBALL MOBILE/WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY SPORTS MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS TELECOMMUNICATIONS VOIP SOFTWARE SOURCE: Nextiva Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 06/22/2023 09:01 AM / DISK: 06/22/2023 09:01 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621059510/en

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourvalley.net/stories/spurs-sports-entertainment-and-nextiva-announce-official-partnership,405150 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos