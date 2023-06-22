Entertainment
When Sanjay Dutt advised Aishwarya Rai to stay away from Bollywood
Sanjay mentioned that his sisters also met Aishwarya and fell in love with her.
In 1993, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai met for a photo shoot, and Aishwarya was advised not to do movies and to pursue her modeling career.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the epitome of beauty and talent, has always captivated the film industry. Her bewitching charm even caught the eye of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.
In 1993, Aishwarya and Sanjay crossed paths during a photo shoot for a magazine.
Sanjay recognized Aishwarya from a Pepsi commercial he had seen, but she was unfamiliar to him before their shoot. In one of his interviews with Cine Blitz, Sanjay mentioned that his sisters also met Aishwarya and fell in love with her.
During the interview when asked about his first reaction on seeing Aishwarya, Sanjay replied, Who is this beautiful woman?” He then advised her to pursue her modeling career and stay away from the film industry Sanjay’s reasoning was that the glamor industry tends to cause changes in a person, taking away their innocence and causing them to mature quickly.
Sanjay highlighted the tough nature of the film industry, noting the intense competition and the tendency for actors to shoot each other down in their pursuit of success. He warned that maintaining a professional attitude is crucial as the industry can be devoid of genuine feelings. He candidly shared that in times of success, everyone has your back, but when you face setbacks, you can find yourself alone.
Although she received movie offers at the time, Aishwarya initially turned them down. She even turned down the opportunity to debut with Raja Hindustani. However, in 1997, she finally made her Bollywood debut in “Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya” alongside Bobby Deol.
