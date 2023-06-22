Detroit Stories Episode 56: ‘Pr. Hollywood: Priest of Rock’n’Roll (PODCAST)





Alumni remember legendary records of the 1960s, 70s and 80s at Notre Dame High, and their benefactor, Fr. Bryson (0:04) The narrator sets the stage for the 1960s, when teenagers looked forward to Friday nights at the record hop at Notre Dame High School in Harper Woods. These legendary memorabilia were not complete without the memory of Fr. John Hollywood Bryson, a Marist priest who rubbed shoulders with celebrities and brought in the hottest artists of the day to perform sets. (2:26) Prof. Brysons alumni, including musician Simone Vitale, actor Dave Coulier (of the famed Full House) and Notre Dame alum Jerry Alderman, describe their memories of the rock n roll priest. (6:28) Alderman talks about serving as a DJ for the father. The legendary dances of the Brysons. Often, this led to opportunities to meet music industry stars and even pick up girls. (13:27) Vitale recalls the impact Fr. Bryson had on his budding musical career, particularly the humility he instilled in his students. Prof. Brysons rules helped keep students with big egos on the straight and narrow. (16:47) Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on the hit 1990s sitcom Full House, explains how the father. Bryson identified talent in students, especially those who might otherwise be dismissed as class clowns. (23:05) Notre Dame High School Alumni Association President Jim Mandl recalls Fr. Bryson’s legendary jukebox and how he was known for playing songs in the school cafeteria. (26:08) Alderman remembers how Fr. Bryson not only understood young people, he cared deeply about his students and worked to ensure they got the most out of the gifts God had given them. (27:12) Vitale talks about the excitement of the times, the irreplaceable music and the legendary record leaps that the father. Bryson and others made famous. Vitale agrees with the assessment of others: There will never be another Father. John Hollywood Bryson. Reporting, script and narration by Gabriella Patti; produced by Ron Pangborn This episode is brought to you by Alliance Catholic Credit Union. Does your bank make you feel like you belong there? At Alliance Catholic Credit Union, you are a member of a financial institution serving the Catholic community, giving you the opportunity to align your banking with your Catholic identity. You receive all the products and services you need to manage your money, and your membership helps support schools, parishes, and Catholic organizations. It’s time to put your money where your faith is. Visit alliancecatholic.com to get started today. Service. Community. Catholic. Alliance Caisse Populaire Catholique. Provided federally by the NCUA. Listen to Detroit Stories on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or Fireside. Podcasts will also be posted every two weeks on DetroitCatholic.com.

