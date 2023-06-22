Snowmass Series to Feature Local and Established Comedians | News





Tickets are on sale for the Snowmass Live Comedy Series, scheduled for select Fridays from June 23 through September 15. All performances for what is billed as an unforgettable summer of laughter will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village (49 Wood Road). Tickets range from free to $15. Advance reservations are required for most shows and can be made through the website thecollectivesnowmass.com/comedy-series. The series begins Friday, June 23 with the Colorado Comedy Competition, a free show. Join us for a showcase of some of the region’s best comics vying for a coveted opportunity to open for this summer’s comedy series headliners. Places are allocated in order of arrival, without prior reservation required, said a press release. Here’s a list of the other shows, as per the release: July 14, Molly Kearney ($15): Molly is one of the new cast members of “Saturday Night Live” and is the first non-binary cast member in the shows history. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Molly got her start in stand-up on the island of Put-in-bay in Lake Erie. Molly was cast in Comedy Centrals “Up Next” and performed at Clusterfest in San Francisco in 2019. Molly can be seen in Amazons “A League of Their Own” opposite Abbi Jacobson and in the second season of the Disney+ series “The Mighty Ducks”. “ July 21, Denver’s Favorite Comedians ($10): Colorado’s comedy scene is second to none and showcases the best Denver has to offer. Stay tuned for a full lineup announcement in early July. July 28, Jeremiah Watkins ($15): Watkins is billed as the comedian who made Judd Apatow fall in love with comedy all over again and this is a direct quote from Apatow. Currently his hour-long stand-up special Jeremiah Watkins: Family Reunion is streaming on Amazon Prime, you can hear him as the new voice of the iconic Joker role on DC Superhero Girls. His hit series Stand-Up on The Spot is streamed for free on YouTube. He has also been seen on Lights Out with David Spade, Netflixs Historical Roasts and Jimmy Kimmel Live. August 11, Usama Siddiquee ($15): Siddiquee, formerly known by his stage name Usama Bin Laughin, is a Bengali-American stand-up comedian whose act is an energetic and intelligent play through his own life experiences . He has worked and starred on Netlifxs Inventing Anna, HBOs And Just Like That, Comedy Centrals Nora from Queens, FXs Better Things and Showtimes Desus and Mero. He was also a featured comic on Americas Got Talent in 2020. August 18, Ryan Honey and Friends ($10): Join Honey, one of the Roaring Fork Valleys favorite comedians, with a talented entourage of funny friends for a night of laughs that will have you wanting more. A full line-up will be announced in early August. August 25, Lady Laughs Honoring Women in Comedy with KC Shornima ($15): Enjoy an evening dedicated to celebrating women-in-waiting in comedy. Headliner KC Shornima, editor of Saturday Night Live Weekend Update, will be joined by a showcase of actresses based in Denver and Roaring Fork Valley. In addition to SNL, Shornima was previously a staff writer for Comedy Centrals Tooning Out the News and wrote and starred on Kevin Harts LOL Network. September 15, Locals Comedy Showcase (Free): A free evening of hilarious comedy featuring our local Roaring Fork Valley comedians. This free event will close the summer series. Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those holding ticket reservations. Large groups should arrive early to ensure the best seating. The shows feature adult content and are not suitable for those 18 and under, the statement added. For more information, visitthecollectivesnowmass.com.

