‘Secret Invasion’ AI Opener Didn’t Cost Any Artist Their Job – The Hollywood Reporter





On Wednesday morning, Disney+ subscribers were treated to the first episode of Marvel Studios. Secret Invasion, which included an opening sequence highlighting the mystery behind the series: shapeshifting aliens had infiltrated Earth. Shortly after the episode aired, a report surfaced that the opening was created using artificial intelligence, which sparked an uproar on social media among users speculating that it had cost the artists their jobs. Now, Method Studios, which is behind the opening, wants to clear up these reports of how AI was used in the animated opening made by its design division: “AI is only a tool among the range of tools used by our artists. No artist’s work has been replaced by the incorporation of these new tools; instead, they complemented and aided our creative teams,” reads a statement from Method to The Hollywood Reporter. Method explains to THR that he used existing and custom AI tools to create character attributes and movements in the opening, but the entire production of the opening involved the traditional work of the art department, animators, composers and other artists. Wednesday, Polygon published statements of Secret Invasion director and executive producer Ali Selim stating that the show’s title sequence was created using AI. Salim said he didn’t “really understand” how it worked, but he noted, “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words and then the computer would shut down and do something. And then we could change it a bit using words, and it would change. The potential of AI in Hollywood has been a highly publicized (and controversial) topic, and so word quickly spread about its use on Secret Invasionwhich stars Samuel L. Jackson as he reprises his role as Nick Fury. Here is the full statement from Method, whose recent work on Top Gun: MaverickThe visual effects of were nominated for an Oscar in January. Work on Secret Invasion, a gripping spectacle exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, especially to create unique character attributes and movements. Using a custom AI tool for that particular element perfectly aligned with the overall project theme and desired aesthetic. The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a particular focus on this specific application of an AI toolset. It involved considerable effort from talented art directors, animators (mastering both 2D and 3D), artists and developers, who used conventional techniques to shape every other aspect of the project. However, it is crucial to point out that while the AI ​​component provided optimal results, the AI ​​is only one tool among the range of tools used by our artists. No artist’s work has been replaced by the incorporation of these new tools; instead, they complemented and aided our creative teams. Method Studios’ design team skillfully harnessed the power of existing and custom AI technologies to apply the alien, alien look. The whole process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial stage of storyboarding, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final composition stage.

